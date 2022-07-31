ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

How To Watch Evo 2022: Every Tournament, Announcement, And Exhibition

Evo 2022--the fighting game community's version of Christmas--returns to Las Vegas for its first post-pandemic live event beginning August 5, and there are a ton of different tournaments, panels, and announcements to wrap your head around. In fact, there is so much going on that Evo has not one, not...
Gamespot

Madden NFL 23 Day-Zero Patch Notes Released

Ahead of Madden NFL 23's launch on August 19, EA has shared a list of changes that have been made in response to player feedback from the closed beta. While the most popular piece of feedback saw players asking the devs not to change the game too much before release, a number of improvements and balance tweaks have been made.
Gamespot

Sofiya and the Ancient Clan

Gamespot

90'' Soccer

Gamespot

MultiVersus Season 1 And Rick And Morty See An Indefinite Delay

MultiVersus' season one has been delayed to an as-of-yet unconfirmed date, as well as the game's next character Morty. Season one of the Super Smash Bros. inspired, Warner Bros. IP-filled platformer was meant to kick off next Tuesday, August 9, and was meant to introduce Morty of Rick and Morty fame into the roster. Rick was almost meant to join some time during season one, but obviously will likely also be delayed.
