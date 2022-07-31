2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday

www.cbssports.com
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
Ex-Nets player tells unbelievable Kevin Durant story
An NBA playoff series is never truly over until one team wins four games, but former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James revealed this week that Kevin Durant was admitting defeat to the Boston Celtics before the series was even over. Appearing this week on an episode of the Players Choice...
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment
Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
Giants' Jason Vosler: Moves to minors
Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was called up by San Francisco on Friday and will head back to the minors with trade-acquisition J.D. Davis being added to the active roster. Vosler has appeared in 23 big-league games this year and has a .288/.351/.530 slash line in 74 plate appearances.
WATCH: Epic video of LeBron James, Bronny, Bryce dunking all over Lakers practice facility goes viral
LeBron James has been working hard in the summer as the new season approaches. On Tuesday, the four-time NBA champ decided to bring his two sons to the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility to give them a taste of how the pros do it. Unsurprisingly, it resulted in a pretty epic highlight reel from the three Jameses.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
A WNBA superstar doled out a no-look, behind-the-back inbounds pass that may be the best assist of the year
A breakdown of Chelsea Gray's incredible assist from under the basket shows just how stunning a feat the Las Vegas Aces "Point Gawd" pulled off.
Cowboys' Rico Dowdle: Out for now
Dowdle will miss the remainder of the week after testing positive for COVID on Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Dowdle is going through a rough stretch, missing the 2021 season with a hip fracture, followed by having to get his knee scoped in May, which kept him out for OTAs. Now he will have to stay away from the team for a few days until he no longer tests positive for COVID. Dowdle joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2020, and saw the field for 15 contests in his rookie season, but he mostly just contributed on special teams. Dowdle is currently No. 3 on Dallas' running back positional depth chart, firmly behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Watch: LeBron’s Lakers Facility Workout With Sons Going Viral
The ‘James Gang’ practiced shooting drills this week.
