www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone August 3 Patch Notes Detail Gun Nerfs And Bug Fixes
Call of Duty: Warzone received major weapon balancing with the Season 4 Reloaded update on July 27, but now the developer revealed the patch notes for a new update on August 3, which includes a few bug fixes and several gun nerfs. According to the patch notes, Season 4 Reloaded's...
Gamespot
Leaked Modern Warfare 2 Photos Confirm New Multiplayer Mode ‘DMZ’ | GameSpot News
A kicker for the LA Rams, shared an image of the Modern Warfare 2 menu on Instagram Stories and captioned the image, "Having fun on the new Call of Duty." Another player posted a slightly blurry photo, saying they were previewing the unreleased game, but the image still clearly says "DMZ" in the top right-hand corner of the screen.The images have since been deleted, but sites like CharlieIntel and ModernWarzone were quick to capture and tweet out their existence. Call of Duty insiders have long suggested the existence of DMZ, which is said to be Modern Warfare 2's extraction-based mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov. The leaks describe DMZ as an open-world mode with a mix of battle royale and survival game elements, and the mode has reportedly been in development for four years.
Gamespot
Fallen Tear: The Ascension Gameplay Trailer
Philippines-based studio Winter Crew's debut title is Fallen Tear: The Ascension, an upcoming 2D metroidvania with fully-voiced characters and a narrative-driven adventure inspired by Southeast Asian folklore. GameSpot has the exclusive on revealing Fallen Tear's first gameplay trailer.
Comments / 0