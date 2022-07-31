Read full article on original website
Review Roundup For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Reviews have gone live for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the latest entry in the mainline pocket monster series. Like other major entries in the franchise, Scarlet and Violet introduces dozens of new Pokemon, gives players a new expansive region to explore, and adds a number of new gameplay mechanics to the signature gotta catch 'em all formula.
The Devil In Me Best Ending Guide - How To Save Everyone
The latest installment in the Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me, is now available, giving players their fourth entry in as many years. In The Devil in Me, knowing how to save everyone is a delicate balancing act of wise, split-second decisions. It's not easy, and there's no way to overwrite a fatal error other than starting the game over, so if you're really keen on seeing the version of the slasher story where no one is slashed--or maybe you just want the related Achievement or Trophy--here's how to get the best ending in The Devil in Me and ensure everyone survives, even Connie the dog.
Goat Simulator 3 Release Trailer
Goat Simulator 3 arrives today exclusively on PC via the Epic Games Store. Play with up to three friends or solo and discover the secrets waiting for you on San Angora. What are you waiting for? Get your hooves on all the goat-filled action now!
Destiny 2's Crucible Will Undergo A Big Revamp In Season 19 And Beyond
Big changes are coming to Destiny 2's PvP modes in the future, as Bungie plans to overhaul the Crucible in a manner similar to how Trials of Osiris was revamped several seasons. In an update on its blog post, Bungie detailed how it plans to revisit various aspects of the game to see how well they fit with the rest of Destiny 2.
Pokémon Violet: The First 20 Minutes
The newest Pokémon adventure awaits! Jake takes you through the first 20 minutes of Pokémon Violet. Although the Paldea region is brimming with Pokémon to catch, the most important decision is choosing a starter. Who will he choose? Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly? Meet new friends and rivals including Nemona and Mr. Clavell, and check out the battle system as Jake takes on Nemona in his first Pokémon battle! Now, it's your turn to go out and catch em' all when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launch on November 18th.
WILD HEARTS | Gameplay: The Power of Karakuri
Harness nature’s energy to power the ancient Karakuri technology in WILD HEARTS™. Both weapons and tools, the Karakuri can be shaped into many forms. With them, you can set traps, react to attackers, and deliver devastating damage to the mighty Kemono. But you can build as well as destroy. Gathering resources, training, and swift travel are just a few of the Karakuri’s many constructive uses.
Battlefield 2042 | Season 3: Escalation Gameplay Trailer
Call the shots with Battlefield 2042 – Season 3: Escalation. Come face to face with the enemy in the northern Swedish wilderness and dominate ground warfare with the new technological weaponry, a new railgun tank, and Vault weapons.
Destiny 2 Will Introduce Iron Banner Fortress, A New Control-Style Mode, In Season 19
Destiny 2's Season 19 will see the arrival of a new mode called Iron Banner: Fortress. Bungie describes Iron Banner: Fortress as a mode similar to Zone Control, in which players compete to capture and hold zones. Caital also apparently has some role to play in Fortress, but Bungie leaves the exact details of how she affects the mode's gameplay a secret.
Get Demon's Souls For $30 Right Now
Demon's Souls, a remake of the eponymous 2009 game and a PS5 launch title, is available right now for $30 at Amazon and Best Buy. Like many other Black Friday PlayStation deals, this is the lowest we've seen Demon's Souls go on sale for. It was released in 2020 and since then has periodically been discounted. The lowest price the physical edition ever dropped to, before now, has been around $40.
Saints Row Dev Merging With Gearbox After New Game's Lukewarm Reviews
Volition, the Illinois-based studio that recently launched a Saints Row reboot that garnered a mixed reaction from fans, is merging with Borderlands studio Gearbox. Embracer Group, which owns both Volition and Gearbox, announced that Volition will "transition to become a part of Gearbox." The move comes after the Saints Row reboot didn't exactly strike a chord critically, but management at Embracer said the game "performed in line" with expectations.
Scarlet Or Violet? Every Version-Exclusive Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring players to the Paldea region very soon, and despite the new Spain-inspired setting, one thing remains the same: version-exclusive Pokemon. Yes, once again, there will be Pokemon in Scarlet that aren't available in Violet, and vice versa. If you want to collect them all, you'll need to trade with a friend.
Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Will Introduce A Transforming Tank
Battlefield 2042's third multiplayer season is set to introduce some new high-tech firepower to DICE's shooter on November 22, including the addition of a railgun and a transforming tank that can detect the source of incoming attacks. The tank in question, the EMKV90-TOR Tank, can be used in two different...
Evil West Everything To Know
Evil West is an action filled, gory, fast paced, third-person shooter with a narrative driven linear campaign. So it goes without saying, you’ll be doing a lot of shooting alongside a healthy mix of melee as well. Evil West features an online co-op for the entire campaign, but only...
Get Sackboy: A Big Adventure For $20 Today
Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 and PS5 editions are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. These are the lowest prices we've seen for Sackboy so far. Both versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure are $20, reduced by $40 from the original price of $60. Sackboy: A Big Adventure...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Starter Evolutions Guide For Fuecoco, Quaxly, And Sprigatito
A new Pokemon generation is here, and as usual, that means you have another selection of three starter Pokemon to choose from. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don't break from tradition too much, once again presenting you with three adorable creatures representing the three most fundamental types in the series: fire (Fuecoco), water (Quaxly), and grass (Sprigatito). Before you make your selection, though, you might want to know more about what they ultimately become through their evolutions, and that's where we can help.
Grab 7 Steam Games For $10 Right Now
Fanatical’s new Build Your Own Slayer Bundle 8 includes up to seven PC games for just $10. Like other Fanatical DIY deals, customers select from a list of 19 games to build their own bundle, and there are multiple pricing options. The $10 tier offers the best value, getting you seven games for as low as $1.43 apiece, but you can also opt for just five games for $8 or three games for $5.
