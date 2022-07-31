www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
xpopress.com
Prescott Gem & Mineral Show & Sale 2022
Prescott Gem and Mineral Club Gem & Mineral Show & Sale. Guests are welcome to browse over 65 vendors selling slabs, stones, cabs, beads, tools, and finished jewelry. Demonstrations on geode cutting, gold panning, polishing cabochons, and child-friendly demonstrations. Daily raffle drawings for valuable prizes. Free parking.
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
SignalsAZ
Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August
Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 1st, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
August 1st Monsoon Forecast
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 1st provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Due to high-pressure overhead, the week will start with a warming trend and a downturn in storms through Wednesday. Storms will be more isolated at the beginning of this week and become more widespread starting Thursday and into the weekend. Isolated showers are expected to form over the White Mountains, Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County today. Grounds are saturated from the amount of precipitation we’ve received. Be aware of flash flood-prone areas and stay alert to watches and warnings in your area.
AZFamily
Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
ABC 15 News
Flooding hits Flagstaff for the third time in one week
FLAGSTAFF — It’s been a week for Flagstaff and Coconino County. On and off monsoon rains pounded burn scars, both new and old. Areas that typically don’t see flooding, watched standing water get too close for comfort on Friday. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy tweeted a video of...
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
Thrillist
8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona
Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
aztv.com
Mediterranean Flair at Prescott’s Forest Villas Hotel
Forest Villas Hotel is a Prescott gem. They live true to their original inspiration of timeless charm and elegance with a Mediterranean flavor that is unique to Prescott. You’ll find comfort in every corner from the beds, to the baths and out onto each of their private balconies. The newly renovated pool area is a great place to relax during the day and the outdoor fire pits provide the perfect spot to enjoy a sip of beer or wine. With exceptional staff and service, you will truly enjoy your stay. Forest Hills Hotel is conveniently located near Highway 69 in Prescott, and is close to both the Prescott Downtown Square and the Prescott Valley Event Center & Entertainment District. They even accommodate pets. Let them know and they will have an accommodating room ready as well as a doggie treat bag! Learn more at forestvillas.com.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Runaway Juveniles
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate two runaway juveniles. Dominick Collins is a 17-year-old, 5’10”, 146 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, black and white joggers, and possibly a “playboy” hat.
travelawaits.com
Residents Of Small Arizona Town Asked To Stop Yelling At Tourists
When there’s an issue, call the authorities. That’s the message police are sending to residents in a small Arizona town after conflicts bubbled up about parking. More than a million people visit Jerome every year. The small town in Central Arizona between Flagstaff and Prescott was once known as the “wickedest town in the West.” It’s now home to about 450 people and The Mine Museum, which explores its copper mining history. It’s a hot spot for artists, tourists, and gift shop owners.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 17:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County east of Dewey-Homboldt in west central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 534 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Spring Valley, or 14 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cherry and Powell Springs Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
knau.org
Coconino County election results: Daggett, Deasy advance in Flag mayoral race
In the race for Flagstaff mayor, Becky Daggett led with 50% of the vote followed by incumbent Paul Deasy with 100% of precincts reporting. They will both advance to the November general election. Incumbent Jeronimo Vasquez beat Tomas Hernandez for a seat on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. Bill...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
30-year-old found dead an hour after jumping in water near popular Arizona state park
A man jumped into the water near a popular Arizona state park and never resurfaced, officials said. The 30-year-old man jumped into water near Slide Rock State Park on Saturday, July 9, the Sedona Fire District said. He didn’t resurface. “Due to the length of time underwater, this call...
