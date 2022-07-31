ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Trucking Company Settles Hazardous Waste Dumping Allegations

SFGate
 4 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Alameda Co. Sheriff Seeks Seeks Man Reported Missing In December

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who hasn't been heard from since December of 2021. Henry "Joe" Meadows is Black, age 74, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with wavy black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Alameda County, CA
Business
Alameda County, CA
Industry
Alameda County, CA
Government
County
Alameda County, CA
Alameda County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
SFGate

Update: Chp Reopens All Lanes Of Westbound I-80 After Fatal Collision

The California Highway Patrol reopened all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield at 4:04 a.m. Thursday about two hours after a fatal collision. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and who was later struck by at least one vehicle.
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else

The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”  
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste
SFGate

Westbound I-80 Closed Briefly After Pedestrian Struck, Killed

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 were closed for about an hour early Thursday in Fairfield near the on-ramp at West Texas Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
SFGate

Deputies Seek Suspect In Assault

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff's news release issued early Tuesday morning.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Vice Mayor Passes Away After Battle With Ovarian Cancer

Raquel "Rae" Gonzalez, who announced in July that she was retiring from the Colma City Council, passed away Tuesday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. "No words can describe how we are all feeling upon receiving this terrible news," said Mayor Helen Fisicaro. "I am honored to have served with Rae over the last fourteen years, and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gonzalez family."
COLMA, CA
SFGate

1 Dead, Several People Injured In Shootings Sunday

OAKLAND (BCN) Sunday was a violent day in Oakland with four shootings including one fatal, police said Monday. Guns rang out in East Oakland, West Oakland and near Oakland Technical High School along Broadway. One person died of at least one gunshot wound following a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m....
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy