Square Enix's Harvestella Has Really Delicious-Looking Food
Square Enix's Harvestella is a farming sim with combat, slice-of-life with a side of an apocalyptic event called The Quietus. In a new blog post, Square Enix revealed more information about the towns, characters, and seasonal crops. The town of spring is called Nemea and true to its name, flowers...
Clash Of Clans Is Celebrating 10 Years With An Exaggerated Retrospective
Clash of Clans is a huge mobile hit and has been since it released 10 years ago. A decade of millions of engaged players is an impressive run, but developer Supercell decided 10 years wasn’t quite long enough, so to celebrate the anniversary milestone, it has created a strange alternate universe where Clash of Clans has been around for 40 years. To make up for the 30 years where players weren’t able to enjoy Clash of Clans, Supercell has created a number of videos, images, apparel, breakfast cereals, and more to fill the gap.
New Hogwarts Legacy Footage Reveals Character Customization Features
New character customization footage for Hogwarts Legacy was shown off during a tech talk at the Autodesk Vision Series this week alongside an extended piece of gameplay. Players will be able to fine-tune the look of their wizard-in-training by altering the shape of their face, applying a range of hairstyles, and dressing them up with plenty of clothing options.
PlayStation Exclusive Deathverse: Let It Die Is Now Also Coming To PC
Deathverse: Let It Die, the tongue-in-cheek survival multiplayer game, was previously a PlayStation exclusive. Now it's also coming to PC. Deathverse: Let It Die takes place years after the events of its 2016 predecessor Let It Die. As described in its 2021 State of Play trailer, players in Deathverse: Let It Die are set up in survival matches against other players in a reality TV setting.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Gem List And Crafting Guide
Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest entry in the Xenoblade series, is finally here, and that means there is a mountain of new RPG systems to master. One of the systems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Gem system, which allows you to craft items that give characters boosts in battle. These gems take the place of most regular equipment and weapons that would be present in other RPGs. Here is everything you need to know about the Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
BOTW - How To Make Overpowered Weapons
This is not mod, this can be done on any Nintendo Switch. So today, I’ll teach you the simplest way to pull this off yourself, and more importantly, why this works, because the technical magic behind this is absurd. Weapon Modifier Corruption was first discovered by Kinak on July...
Leaked Modern Warfare 2 Photos Confirm New Multiplayer Mode ‘DMZ’ | GameSpot News
A kicker for the LA Rams, shared an image of the Modern Warfare 2 menu on Instagram Stories and captioned the image, "Having fun on the new Call of Duty." Another player posted a slightly blurry photo, saying they were previewing the unreleased game, but the image still clearly says "DMZ" in the top right-hand corner of the screen.The images have since been deleted, but sites like CharlieIntel and ModernWarzone were quick to capture and tweet out their existence. Call of Duty insiders have long suggested the existence of DMZ, which is said to be Modern Warfare 2's extraction-based mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov. The leaks describe DMZ as an open-world mode with a mix of battle royale and survival game elements, and the mode has reportedly been in development for four years.
Pikmin Bloom In-Person Events Are Happening This Month
Niantic has announced more details for Pikmin Bloom's in-person August Community event, that will take place on August 13 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. The following cities will be participating in the in-person celebration:. San Diego, California: Balboa Japanese Gardens Event. Seattle, Washington: Woodland Park Zoo &...
Dead By Daylight Dating Sim Hooked On You Is Out Now
Dead by Daylight has been a popular and gory multiplayer experience for years now, but there's a new spin-off, out today on PC, that shows off a more romantic side of the game's gruesome killers. Called Hooked on You, the dating sim stars four of Dead by Daylight's most notorious murders--The Spirit, The Wraith, the Trapper, and The Huntress--and tasks you with romancing them on The Entity’s beach realm.
Meet Your Maker Lets You Build Dungeons And Raid Others, Closed Playtest Coming August 23
Behaviour Interactive's first-ever Behaviour Beyond livestream shared many updates from the Canadian studio, including a brand-new building and raiding action game called Meet Your Maker. Meet Your Maker takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where survivors are searching for the ancient dead, as their genetic material can be used to...
Fallen Tear: The Ascension Adds JRPG Elements To Its Metroidvania Format For A More Story-Driven Take On The Genre
Fallen Tear: The Ascension is the debut title for Winter Crew, a Philippines-based studio. The upcoming metroidvania takes inspiration from its creators' culture, featuring 2D art, fully-voiced characters, and a story-driven adventure based on Southeast Asian folklore. As seen in Fallen Tear's new gameplay trailer, the main characters also take plenty of inspiration from Fullmetal Alchemist's Seven Deadly Sins--aka, the best characters in the manga/anime--with protagonist Hira's appearance and abilities being notably based on best boy Greed.
Future Games Show Returns For Gamescom 2022
The Future Games Show will return to Gamescom with over 50 games. The event will take place on August 24, the morning after Opening Night Live. The Future Games Show will kick off at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BT / 9 PM CET on Wednesday, August 24. You can watch the event on the GamesRadar YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, as well as on the GamesRadar website. Details of what exactly will be revealed are scant. The event will feature world premieres and developer interviews. Games from publishers Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt, and others will be present. The teaser for the event shows clips from Layers of Fear, Goat Simulator 3, Hypercharge, among others.
Report: World Of Warcraft Mobile MMO Canceled
Blizzard and Chinese game company NetEase have canceled an unannounced World of Warcraft MMORPG for mobile devices, according to a new report. The news comes via Bloomberg, which writes that Blizzard and NetEase could not agree to financial terms and have since disbanded a team of 100 NetEase developers tasked with creating content for the game.
PlayStation Plus Essential Games August 2022: 3 Free Games Available Now
The first Tuesday of the month is here, and that means it's time for PlayStation Plus members to claim this month's lineup of free games. PlayStation Plus August games include Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners can play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games are free for subscribers until September 6.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Preorders: Purchase Bonuses Revealed
The first true open-world Pokemon games are right around the corner. If you're excited about the next evolution in the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available to preorder now at major retailers and the Nintendo Switch eShop. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on November 18, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The ninth generation of Pokemon will introduce a new region to explore and new Pokemon to catch. Preorders are available for $60 at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.
Ridge Racer Arcade Cabinet Gets $150 Price Cut
Target is offering big price cuts on a slew of Arcade1Up products, including the popular Ridge Racer arcade cabinet. Typically offered for $550, you can pick up the cool cabinet for just $400. The cabinet can only be found online (so don’t rush out to your local Target to score this deal), but if you make the purchase today your order could arrive as early as August 8.
Fortnite Crash Pad Unvaulted: Where To Get Them And How They Work
As Fortnite's No Sweat Summer Event rages on, Epic continues to add non-stop quests, map changes, and items to keep players busy. The Crash Pad, a fan-favorite utility item that can make a huge difference in a variety of situations, has been unvaulted to add to the fun this week. Take a look below where we'll tell you all about Crash Pads and where you can round one up for yourself.
