Infowars star Alex Jones' parent company files for bankruptcy amid Sandy Hook $150M defamation trial in Texas

Alex Jones' lawyer – the one who accidentally leaked revealing texts – said Sandy Hook parents deserve just $8 in damages
Kyle Farrar, an attorney who represented the Sandy Hook victim's parents, maintained that the two parents deserved $150 million total in damages.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ’100% real’
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — For years, bombastic far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ranted to his millions of followers that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, that children weren’t killed and that parents were crisis actors in an elaborate ruse to force gun control. Under...
Sandy Hook parents keep a gun near the bed because they're afraid of being killed by one of Alex Jones' followers: psychiatrist
One parent has nightmares about Alex Jones and has dealt with constant harassment due to his false Sandy Hook hoax claims, the doctor testified.
California Gov. Newsom asks Hollywood to stop filming in conservative Georgia, Oklahoma after abortion ruling
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the Hollywood film industry to bring back production moved to Oklahoma and Georgia amid pandemic lockdowns and rising crime, criticizing the Republican-controlled states over policies against abortion in a new ad published in Variety. The full-page spread, paid for by the Newsom campaign,...
Iowa schools face lawsuit over 'gender support plans': Activists trying to 'destabilize' families
Iowa schools are allowing children to take part in "gender support plans" without consent from their parents, prompting backlash and a legal action. Parents Defending Education president Nicole Neily explained why the group is suing an Iowa school district for policies allowing students to create "Gender Support Plans" without parental knowledge or consent.
Democrats spend millions attacking Republican candidates on abortion ahead of midterms
The top super PAC backing Senate Democrats didn’t wait long to take aim at Blake Masters, the newly nominated Republican Senate challenger to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, over the combustible issue of restricting abortion access. "Three years ago, I had an ectopic pregnancy. If I didn’t make...
Gov. Ron DeSantis says prosecutors with ‘militant agendas’ won't ‘get away with it’ in Florida
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – The state attorney Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Thursday morning put ideology over the rule of law, the Florida Republican told Fox News. DeSantis suspended Andrew Warren after the state attorney pledged not to charge abortion patients or their doctors for illegally terminating pregnancies. Warren made the vow in June, days before a state law banning abortion after 15 weeks was set to effect.
Failla rips 'woke' crime policies for 'targeting minority communities' as violence surges: 'That's the scam'
"Fox Across America" radio host Jimmy Failla slammed "woke" crime policies for "targeting minority communities," arguing it is a scam to let criminals loose in the name of "equity." On "Outnumbered," Failla discussed how the far-left policies impact minority communities after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended a liberal prosecutor for not enforcing the state's abortion restrictions and other laws.
Rhode Island mom sues after discovering 'secret' 'antiracist' meetings held in district
A Rhode Island mom filed a lawsuit Wednesday after she was blocked from attending "secret" meetings that were focused on antiracist ideology and should have been open to the public, allegations in a complaint said. "I learned that my school had appointed a subcommittee to change the curriculum in the...
California police officer acquitted of filing false police report
A former Southern California police officer has been acquitted of filing a false report about a traffic stop that said a driver had consented to a vehicle search that allegedly turned up drugs. A jury deliberated for about four hours before finding Dillon Avila not guilty, the Orange County Register...
Delaware day care worker who killed infant has life sentence upheld
Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a day care worker sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to suffocating a 4-month-old girl. A three-judge panel on Wednesday rejected DeJoynay Ferguson’s claims that her due process rights were violated because a Superior Court judge was unwilling to consider mitigating evidence and arguments she presented. Ferguson also claimed the judge had sentenced her "with a closed mind" and "for the sole purpose of retribution."
Randi Weingarten blasts 'right-wing extremists' for fighting 'culture wars' in conference speech
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten sounded off on "right-wing extremists" at the New York State United Teachers conference Wednesday, claiming public schools are "foundational" to American education and that conservatives are trying to "undermine" educators. She called out Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Education Secretary Betsy...
Virginia Republican calls on Democrat congresswoman to sell chips stock after major vote
A Republican candidate for Congress called on her incumbent Democrat opponent to sell her stock in a semiconductor company after her vote on a major bill boosting the industry. Virginia Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans put out a press release calling on Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., to dump her Nvidia...
Sen. Manchin's campaign bankrolled by green energy, fossil fuel groups
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has taken millions in donations from oil, gas and coal industry groups over the years, but he also brings in donations from green energy organizations and companies, according to his Federal Election Commission filings. Manchin brought in over $1.1 million in donations from political action committees...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reportedly Stayed At Fundraiser For Hours After Uvalde Shooting
The GOP governor initially said he stopped at the fundraiser “on the way” to Austin to “let people know” he couldn’t stay.
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Katie Laroche, age 54, a resident of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty as charged in a federal court in Louisiana on July 27, 2022, to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343 in connection with embezzling more than $200,000.
Stacey Abrams hammers Kemp following reports cancellation of Atlanta music festival linked to Georgia gun laws
Democrat Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is hammering incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp following reports that the cancellation of Music Midtown, an annual Atlanta music festival, was due to Georgia's permissive gun laws. In an exclusive statement provided to Fox News Digital, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his views on...
Missouri election results: 'Squad' member Cori Bush cruises in Democratic primary
Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush beat out challenger Steve Roberts Tuesday night in the state’s First Congressional District primary election. Bush beat out Roberts, who received 26.6% of the vote, after securing 69.5% of the district’s support, which includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County. The...
Gov. Greg Abbott: We will be sending more migrants to D.C. until Biden admin 'does its job' on border security
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasted the Biden administration on "Hannity" for refusing to handle the ongoing border crisis as Democratic mayors call for the National Guard to assist their cities. GREG ABBOTT: Believe me, we have more buses headed their way as we speak right now. But this just shows...
Tennessee primary elections kick off as Republicans aim to flip House seat historically held by Democrats
Several primary elections are taking place across Tennessee on Thursday as Republicans aim to flip a House seat, which has been historically represented by a Democrat, after the state redrew its congressional map. Also on the ballot Thursday are the nominations for Tennessee governor. Incumbent GOP Gov. Bill Lee, who...
