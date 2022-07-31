Infowars star Alex Jones' parent company files for bankruptcy amid Sandy Hook $150M defamation trial in Texas

Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a day care worker sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to suffocating a 4-month-old girl. A three-judge panel on Wednesday rejected DeJoynay Ferguson’s claims that her due process rights were violated because a Superior Court judge was unwilling to consider mitigating evidence and arguments she presented. Ferguson also claimed the judge had sentenced her "with a closed mind" and "for the sole purpose of retribution."

