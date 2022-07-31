ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

A Minute with Drexel: treasures in life

By Drexel Gilbert, Chad Petri
WKRG
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Let's Party like back in the day!

On Saturday and Sunday, September 3 thru 4, 2022- 1:30 pm - 11:30 pm, William Banks Enterprise, Inc., is presenting the 2022 Gulf Coast Summer Fest Jazz Edition at Pensacola Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main Street, Pensacola, FL. Participating artists/bands:. Boney James. Incognito. Jonathan Butler. Rick Braun. Jeanette Harris.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Destin Chef to compete in Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Saturday

DESTIN, Fla. – A Destin chef is set to compete for the title of King or Queen of American Seafood in New Orleans on Saturday. Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer faces 13 other chefs from around the country in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on August 6, Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer said in an announcement.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG

Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
WPMI

Beware this sneaky new Google Verification scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Oksana Singh's dog went missing, she did what anyone else would do. “So I posted on our pages on Facebook, so What’s Happening in Spanish Fort, What’s Happening in Daphne, What’s Happening in Fairhope and then Baldwin County Lost and Found,” says Singh.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dixie Chicken with Mediterranean Sandwich Company

Vlad from Mediterranean Sandwich Company features one of their signature flatbread sandwiches. The Dixie Chicken has roasted chicken strips, Conecuh sausage slices, red onion, candied jalapenos, bbq harissa sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella and béarnaise aioli sauce. INGREDIENTS:. 3.5oz roasted chicken. 1 oz Conecuh sausage. 4-6 this onion slices. 4-6...
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

Harbor Docks gearing up for 36th Annual Take-a-Kid Fishing Day Auction

Harbor Docks Charities will host their 36th annual charity auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022, all in the name of helping local kids. Harbor Docks Charities helps fund the annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day. The first Sunday in November, local children ages 7-13 are fed breakfast, taken fishing, treated to a fish fry, and given t-shirts and rods and reels.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs

The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drexel
utv44.com

Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
GULF SHORES, AL
gulfshores.com

2022 King Master Orange Beach

6/17/2022- This event has been canceled. This fishing tournament has two legs, and Orange Beach will finish it up! Register for one or both legs, and have a great time fishing along the Alabama Gulf Coast. The King Master Summer Series presented by Yellowfin is ready to rock and roll! These events host teams from all over the Southeast, chasing big money kingfish across the northern Gulf. Each leg is marathon-style, giving teams three full days to locate the winning fish with unlimited fuel stops. In 2022, we have up’d the ante with a spectacular giveaway presented by Seakeeper and Saunders Marine Center. If you are ready for the action, then it’s time to join King Master!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WKRG News 5

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
PENSACOLA, FL
mobilebaymag.com

Food Trucks: Coming To A Neighborhood Near You

It is 6:30 p.m. on a midsummer evening. On these protracted days, daylight lingers, and the heat of the day begins to dissipate, luring folks out to their yards and porches to make the most of this precious time before the sky grows ablaze with red and orange, eventually falling into darkness. Commuters heading home peer out their windows to assess their dinner options. A line has already formed outside Will’s Farm Fresh Food Truck. The air around it is tinged with smoke, and the smell of short ribs and Conecuh sausage cooking on the grill wafts down the street. While the sight of a food truck parked along the sidewalk may conjure an image of a busy urban thoroughfare, this scene unfolds not in a major city but the residential neighborhood of Old Field in Daphne.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Medical Moment: Volunteers Needed at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Susan Crutchfield, Senior Manager of Community and Physician outreach from USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joined WKRG News 5 to discuss the need for volunteers. Watch the video above for answers to these questions:. What do volunteers do?. What are the qualifications?. How flexible are...
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off

Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
atmorenews.com

No tag leads to local woman’s arrest

A July 22 traffic stop conducted on a vehicle without a license plate turned up an Atmore woman wanted by Florida authorities. Atmore Police Department reports show the traffic stop occurred around 11:10 p.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle without a license plate traveling along South Main Street. A...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police: 16-year-old found safe

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) : 16-year-old found safe. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is currently searching for Gregory Trace Adkins, also known as Lukas Douglas. PPD said Adkins, a 16-year-old on the autism spectrum, is missing from the area of Spanish Trail between Summit Blvd. and Langley. Police said he left home on […]
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy