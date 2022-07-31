New Bipartisan Congressional Bill Seeks To Expunge Federal Marijuana Records

thefreshtoast.com
State Lawmakers Call For Federal Marijuana Legalization And Banking Reform
The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) recently voted to adopt a revised policy directive expressing support for federal marijuana descheduling and cannabis banking reform, reported Marijuana Moment. The measure passed the organization’s 2022 legislative summit in a voice vote on Wednesday. A state lawmaker present at the event told...
Sen. Cory Booker Open To Passing Marijuana Banking First, With This Condition
He’s called the SAFE Banking Act a “very important” measure, though believes it should include “some restorative justice as well.”. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is “open to compromises” when it comes to federal cannabis reform. He is even considering the possibility that his chamber could green-light a marijuana banking measure that would include social equity components, before taking action on the Cannabis Administration And Opportunity Act (CAOA), the senator signaled in a recent interview published by NJ Spotlight News.
Arizona county hit with voting problems, officials vow fixes
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county are vowing to overhaul their election procedures after a shortage of some ballots at about two dozen voting sites during Tuesday’s primary election led to some voters leaving without being able to cast their ballots. Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer and Jeffrey McClure, chair of the Board of Supervisors, both blamed the problems on human error. McClure called it “a major screw-up.” “I have not seen evidence of a nefarious act,” McClure said at a Wednesday news conference. “I’ve seen mistakes made on a grand scale.” The problems were the second in the primary. When mail ballots were sent out early in July, many were missing city races and the county — a growing suburban area south of metro-Phoenix and home to over 425,000 residents — was forced to send supplemental ballots to those voters.
Where Do Most Physicians Turn To For Cannabis Education?
Researchers behind a recent survey were surprised to find that physicians’ level of knowledge of medical cannabis did not vary between states. A recent survey has revealed that 71% of physicians affiliated with the Society of Cannabis Clinicians learned about medical cannabis from conferences. Only 1 participant out of 37 participants reported having learned about medical cannabis from medical school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
