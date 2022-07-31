Gators Breakdown: Florida stays hot on the trail with commitments from 4 stars Jordan Castell and Andy Jean

www.news4jax.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Related
Ex-Florida Star Reveals His Problem With The Fan Base
Florida's football program hopes to restore its prestige under new head coach Billy Napier. Recruiting gains haven't come instantly, which has bothered some Gators supporters. Chris Doering encouraged fans to give Napier a chance. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Saturday Down South), the former Florida wide receiver and...
Gator Country
Jones has the Florida Gators in his top five following his FNL visit
One of the biggest needs remaining for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class is offensive linemen and they had one of their top targets on campus last weekend. Offensive lineman Caden Jones (6-7, 305, New Orleans, LA. De La Salle) was on campus and worked out for the staff during Friday Night Lights.
Wednesday practice notes and observations
Here are our notes and observations from Florida's Wednesday afternoon practice, its first of preseason camp. Players were in helmets only as required by the NCAA in the first two practices of preseason camp and the session was held outside Florida's football practice facility. Media members were allowed to watch just one period of the session, which lasted roughly 14 minutes.
Changes Within Gators Offense Generates Excitement Along Offensive Line
The Florida Gators offense will look a bit different this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida camp preview: Running back
While Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis moved on to the NFL, Florida's running back room received a talent infusion over the offseason with the additions of 2021 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year running back Montrell Johnson and 2022 four-star back Trevor Etienne. The Gator running back room appeared to be among the team's strongest in the spring thanks to consistently impressive performances from junior Lorenzo Lingard and Johnson while sophomore Nay'Quan Wright, who was named to the 2022 Doak Walker Award Watch List last month, rehabbed an ankle injury and participated in a limited capacity.
Alligator Army
Florida’s 2022 roster might not be title-ready — but the trend line is promising
Recruiting at Florida has been the subject of intense scrutiny for some time now. It may have been the primary reason Dan Mullen was fired; understanding its importance and being able to execute on a plan for it were key traits Scott Stricklin sought in Mullen’s replacement. While he is still over a month out from coaching his first game, Billy Napier has already sustained some major recruiting losses, according to certain parts of the Florida fan base.
Sproat to return to Florida, did not sign with Mets
An unexpected development has left Florida’s baseball roster loaded with pitching talent. Brandon Sproat, who spent much of the 2022 season in the Gators’ Friday-night role, did not sign a professional contract after he was selected with the 90th overall pick by the New York Mets. According to...
alachuachronicle.com
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”
Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Middleburg woman gathering supplies for Kentucky flooding victims, including her family
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A local woman’s family has lost just about everything in the flooding in Kentucky, and she’s gathering supplies to help them out. Floodwaters have ripped through the home of Angel Shepherd’s aunt, Barb Turner, and her aunt’s husband, Ossie Turner, in Jackson, Kentucky. Barb Turner, 73, has stage 4 cancer, and her husband has multiple sclerosis.
News4Jax.com
Slain Baker County men were close friends, remembered as kindhearted & loving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the deaths of two men who Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said were found “brutally murdered” at a home in Macclenny. “Let’s make no mistake about it,” Rhoden said during a Tuesday news conference. “This was...
WCJB
New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
wogx.com
Florida prison officials hope to attract more qualified candidates with higher pay
OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year. John Siter, assistant warden at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, said a year ago, the annual...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
Independent Florida Alligator
Midtown Apartments residents fear security breach, management denies allegations
“You're sure to find a space that is perfect for sharing with your future roommates,” Midtown Apartments’ website reads. But residents’ group chats detail experiences with unwarranted guests: trespassers, squatters and homeless people. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office received 132 calls to the apartment site since May 2019, according to a report.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for hitting his mother
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tyrone Thompkins was arrested by a Gainesville Police Department officer in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday. Thompkins, 40, was with his 72-year-old mother when he reportedly took her phone and wouldn’t give it back. She tried to take it back and Thompkins punched her in...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
WCJB
Butler Enterprises hires new Director of Marketing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a statement released from Butler Marketing, the company announced that Ashley Bryant, a longtime Gainesville native, has been hired as the Director of Marketing. Butler Enterprises is home to Butler Plaza, which is the largest shopping center in all of North Central Florida and home...
Man accused of NC homicide arrested in Florida, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for the shooting of a Burlington man last month. According to Burlington Police Department, with assistance from deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, J’Raad Amajh Malik Simpson, 40, of Caswell County, was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Tracy Dion Brown. […]
alachuachronicle.com
FDOE tells school districts that federal guidance on transgender access to bathrooms can be disregarded
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A memo from Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. was recently sent to all public school districts, private schools, and charter schools in Florida to provide guidance in response to recent efforts from the federal government to expand the application of Title IX to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The guidance from Diaz states that allowing biological males who identify as female to use female bathrooms (as Alachua County Public Schools currently do), locker rooms, or dorms or to compete on female sports teams may “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of Florida students and risk violating Florida law.”
WCJB
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
Comments / 0