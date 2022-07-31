ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Harbor Theater appeal letters arriving soon

“As a kid your world is kinda small ... I grew up with a need for adventure, a desire for escape … and I had an unquenchable imagination … the library offered me so much early on. And when I was old enough, I could go to the movies and that’s when the world opened up to me.” - Kim Martin/Eventide Specialties, Harbor Theater board member.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Cheers & Jeers

Cheers & Jeers

Cheers & Jeers is a feature I remember from the days of reading TV Guide. TV Guide, for those born after the advent of cable TV and the internet, is a small, bi-weekly magazine which lists upcoming TV programs, contains features on shows, actors and actresses, a TV crossword puzzle and a Cheers & Jeers section.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events

ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
ROCKLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Bay Chamber launches August concerts

Bay Chamber Concerts and Music school launches week one of its August season with three concerts. On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m., Envision Chamber Music Workshop faculty members will perform a free concert at the Rockport Opera House. The program includes music by Piazzolla, Marquez, Mozart and more and features violinists Sophie and Josie Davis, violist Colin Wheatley, cellists Julia Henderson and Nora Willauer, bassist Nate Martin and pianist Margarita Rovenskaya.
ROCKPORT, ME
Damariscotta, ME
Entertainment
City
Portland, ME
City
Damariscotta, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Lincoln, ME
themainemag.com

Returning to Round Pond

Following looping routes to and from Round Pond on the Pemaquid Peninsula, seafood spots and shops, coves, and villages come to life for summertime along Muscongus Bay. It’s the 1980s in New Harbor. At least, that’s the vibe in the wooden-paneled dining room on a fishing wharf that has been operating as Shaw’s Fish and Lobster since 1988. Perched over the narrow harbor, the classic waterside restaurant has just opened for the season. On a spring Friday the kitchen crew is cooking up lunch orders: lobster rolls, steamed lobsters and clams, platters of french fries, and plates stacked with fried and broiled seafood.
ROUND POND, ME
amjamboafrica.com

Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration

Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer

I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
PORTLAND, ME
Person
Cat Stevens
Person
Telly Savalas
Person
Taylor Negron
NEWS CENTER Maine

Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event

UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
BELFAST, ME
Margaret King

Margaret King

Margaret “Peggy” King of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2022 with her family by her side. Peggy was born on Dec. 16, 1926, in Holliston Massachusetts to Helen and William F. Sheehan. Peggy grew up in Holliston, Massachusetts and graduated from Holliston High School. She...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Lincoln Theater#Italian
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
I-95 FM

What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?

And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
HAMPDEN, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine Lobstermen’s Association appreciates Brady’s fundraiser

Lobster is the iconic symbol of the state of Maine, but new federal regulations threaten the future of this fishery. To boost the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s (MLA) effort to preserve this way of life, the Boothbay Harbor community is teaming up to host a fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 7. The event, a community lobster dinner, raffle, and auction, will be held at Brady’s, 25 Union Street, from 3-6 p.m. and proceeds will be donated to the MLA’s “Save Maine Lobstermen” campaign.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
Q106.5

Lobster Roll Express This Saturday in Unity

You are out and about who knows where, and you stop and get a lobster roll. What are you paying for it this year?. You are planning a trip on a train. What does that cost? And bet it doesn’t come with a lobster roll. Solution is simple. Combine...
UNITY, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Natural resources – Part 5

Previous articles have talked about some of the natural resources in the central Kennebec Valley, notably clay and granite. Renewables, like timber, fur-bearing and other game animals and fish, have been ignored – would an enterprising reader like to tackle one or more of those topics?. This piece will...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
Make it right

Make it right

At press time, we did not know. But besides any clues in the image Wiscasset Police Department released following last week’s incident that allegedly included throwing a caretaker’s wheelchair down three floors, we knew something about the actors: They have a lot of making up to do. Loose...
WISCASSET, ME

