The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Harbor Theater appeal letters arriving soon
“As a kid your world is kinda small ... I grew up with a need for adventure, a desire for escape … and I had an unquenchable imagination … the library offered me so much early on. And when I was old enough, I could go to the movies and that’s when the world opened up to me.” - Kim Martin/Eventide Specialties, Harbor Theater board member.
Cheers & Jeers
Cheers & Jeers is a feature I remember from the days of reading TV Guide. TV Guide, for those born after the advent of cable TV and the internet, is a small, bi-weekly magazine which lists upcoming TV programs, contains features on shows, actors and actresses, a TV crossword puzzle and a Cheers & Jeers section.
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
Bay Chamber launches August concerts
Bay Chamber Concerts and Music school launches week one of its August season with three concerts. On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m., Envision Chamber Music Workshop faculty members will perform a free concert at the Rockport Opera House. The program includes music by Piazzolla, Marquez, Mozart and more and features violinists Sophie and Josie Davis, violist Colin Wheatley, cellists Julia Henderson and Nora Willauer, bassist Nate Martin and pianist Margarita Rovenskaya.
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
Returning to Round Pond
Following looping routes to and from Round Pond on the Pemaquid Peninsula, seafood spots and shops, coves, and villages come to life for summertime along Muscongus Bay. It’s the 1980s in New Harbor. At least, that’s the vibe in the wooden-paneled dining room on a fishing wharf that has been operating as Shaw’s Fish and Lobster since 1988. Perched over the narrow harbor, the classic waterside restaurant has just opened for the season. On a spring Friday the kitchen crew is cooking up lunch orders: lobster rolls, steamed lobsters and clams, platters of french fries, and plates stacked with fried and broiled seafood.
amjamboafrica.com
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
Margaret King
Margaret “Peggy” King of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2022 with her family by her side. Peggy was born on Dec. 16, 1926, in Holliston Massachusetts to Helen and William F. Sheehan. Peggy grew up in Holliston, Massachusetts and graduated from Holliston High School. She...
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
Maine Lobstermen’s Association appreciates Brady’s fundraiser
Lobster is the iconic symbol of the state of Maine, but new federal regulations threaten the future of this fishery. To boost the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s (MLA) effort to preserve this way of life, the Boothbay Harbor community is teaming up to host a fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 7. The event, a community lobster dinner, raffle, and auction, will be held at Brady’s, 25 Union Street, from 3-6 p.m. and proceeds will be donated to the MLA’s “Save Maine Lobstermen” campaign.
Tortilla Flat in Portland, Maine, Closing Permanently After 44 Years in Business
It's been a rough few weeks if you're a fan of some of Portland's oldest operating restaurants. In June, the owners of Parker's Restaurant announced that they'd be closing their restaurant permanently after 33 years, shutting down what fans referred to as "Portland's best kept secret". Now, another decades-old Portland institution has announced their permanent closure.
Lobster Roll Express This Saturday in Unity
You are out and about who knows where, and you stop and get a lobster roll. What are you paying for it this year?. You are planning a trip on a train. What does that cost? And bet it doesn’t come with a lobster roll. Solution is simple. Combine...
Why on Earth Have We Stopped Waiving to Drivers While Crossing the Street?
Did the pandemic destroy any semblance of decency and manners? Honestly, I think the entire world needs a vacation. However, that's not feasible, so we go to the next best thing...a rant. There's a growing epidemic right now in Portland that is quite frankly appalling. Mainers (and tourists for that...
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Natural resources – Part 5
Previous articles have talked about some of the natural resources in the central Kennebec Valley, notably clay and granite. Renewables, like timber, fur-bearing and other game animals and fish, have been ignored – would an enterprising reader like to tackle one or more of those topics?. This piece will...
Make it right
At press time, we did not know. But besides any clues in the image Wiscasset Police Department released following last week’s incident that allegedly included throwing a caretaker’s wheelchair down three floors, we knew something about the actors: They have a lot of making up to do. Loose...
