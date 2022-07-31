6-Banner Sunday: Recruiting updates and a new purpose for Tamar Bates

A new development project will transform a key part of downtown Indianapolis. The Cole Motor Redevelopment will go on the site of the old Marion County Jail II. Long before it was the jail, the property along the I-65/I-70 split in downtown Indianapolis housed an automaker. The new project is named after the early 20th century Cole Motor Car Company and will feature mixed use development.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO