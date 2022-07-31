6-Banner Sunday: Recruiting updates and a new purpose for Tamar Bates

www.insidethehall.com
Where things stand with IU basketball’s recruiting class of 2023 – a comprehensive reset
Indiana wrapped up a hectic spring and summer, full of live viewings and official visits. Now it is closing time with the class of 2023, as head coach Mike Woodson looks to deliver on the first recruiting class that he’s been involved with for a full year as the leader of IU basketball.
2024 IU basketball recruiting target Yves Missi developing fast, as Indiana solidifies relationship with key AAU program
The buzz surrounding Yves Missi centers on how much he has developed year-over-year, but even just over a few months his improvement was easy to see. We watched Missi in April at the Nike EYBL event in Westfield, Ind. and noted the 6-foot-11 prospect’s motor as a shot blocker and a rebounder.
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (8/2)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
Video: Class of 2023 IU commit Gabe Cupps summer highlights
Centerville (Ohio) and Midwest Basketball Club guard Gabe Cupps was the second player to commit to the Hoosiers in the class of 2023 when he gave his pledge on November 16, 2021. The No. 96 player nationally in his class according to the 247Composite, the future IU point guard was...
IU women’s basketball player’s home destroyed by fire
The Minnesota home of IU women’s basketball freshman Lilly Meister suffered significant damage due to a fire on Aug. 1. Meister and her family are doing fine but they have been displaced just weeks before her first semester in Bloomington begins. “The whole upstairs is virtually gone, or smoke...
James Danko, President of Butler
In 2011, James Danko became the 21st president of Butler University. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we talk with President Danko about his career, the amazing opportunity to lead one of state’s most prestigious universities, and how he felt when Gordon Hayward’s shot just barely missed in the 2010 NCAA championship game.
Big Field Full of Stars Ready To Race for BC39 Victory This Week at IMS
A field of 89 drivers – one of the largest in USAC National Midget Series history – is set to compete Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech at The Dirt Track at IMS. This is the second-largest field ever for...
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
WGCL News – A longtime Monroe County judge is dead
A longtime Monroe County judge is dead following a four-car accident in Marion County. Marc Kellams served in Monroe Circuit Court for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2018. He also taught at the Maurer School of Law. Kellams was a 1978 graduate of the law school. His undergraduate degree,...
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
'Like many of you, we are hurt, angry, and frustrated' | Gen Con criticizes Indiana abortion ban bill
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people are returning to Indianapolis for "the best four days in gaming," but the conference is taking a stand against Indiana's abortion ban bill. Gen Con tweeted a statement Wednesday morning in response to the current special session. "We at Gen Con believe in the...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Storm chance timing
INDIANAPOLIS — A boundary has stalled through central Indiana and will continue to trigger showers and storms through the day. Some storms could be strong to severe in southeastern portions of the state with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Temperatures recover into the low 80s in the...
New development hub brings housing, entertainment
A new development project will transform a key part of downtown Indianapolis. The Cole Motor Redevelopment will go on the site of the old Marion County Jail II. Long before it was the jail, the property along the I-65/I-70 split in downtown Indianapolis housed an automaker. The new project is named after the early 20th century Cole Motor Car Company and will feature mixed use development.
Clear Path 465 project begins this weekend on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A project by the Indiana Department of Transportation to improve I-465 on the city’s northeast side will start this weekend. Clear Path 465 will rebuild and add lanes to I-465 between I-69/Binford Boulevard and the White River. The work will be completed in phases and...
Vigo Co. Prosecutor: ‘Under Indiana law no crime was committed’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Prosecutor is offering insight into why no charges were filed in regards to a disturbance Tuesday at the eastside Walmart. As we’ve reported Terre Haute Police said two men wearing ski masks entered the Walmart on State Road 46. One of the men had what turned out to be a pellet gun in his waistband.
INDOT gives road construction updates near SR 37 south of Indy
The Indiana Department of Transportation provided updates on road construction near S.R. 37 in the south Indianapolis/Greenwood area.
Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison
Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
3 people, including 2 juveniles, stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 7600 block of Ivywood Drive, near East 75th Street and Binford Boulevard, shortly before 12:30 a.m. According to an IMPD spokesperson, police found three...
