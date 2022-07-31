ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Alabama man driving lawnmower on road killed in crash with vehicle

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtLJI_0gzSVpFO00
Mower death: An Alabama man riding a lawnmower on a road died when he collided with a vehicle. (Pgiam/iStock)

CLANTON, Ala. — An Alabama man driving a lawnmower on a road was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was killed at 1:54 p.m. CDT in Clanton, AL.com reported.

According to a news release from the Clanton Police Department, the man attempted to cross a street in the northern section of the city and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle.

The man on the lawnmower died from his injuries, WBRC-TV reported. The person driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the television station.

“Prayers for all of those affected by this incident,’’ the Clanton Police Department said in its news release.

Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
GREEN BAY, WI
truecrimedaily

2 Alabama juveniles charged after 71-year-old’s body found in hand-dug grave

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- Two juvenile males were charged after the body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in a grave dug by hand. According to a news release from the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, May 5, deputies responded to a wooded area near Alabama Highway 145 to a report of a suspicious incident. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Thomas Creel’s body in a hand-dug grave.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Clanton, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Clanton, AL
Accidents
Clanton, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Lawn Mowers#Driving#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
truecrimedaily

2 people charged after missing woman’s mummified remains found in Alabama storage shed

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- Two people were charged after the mummified remains of a missing 36-year-old woman were discovered in a storage shed. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, on June 15, Britta Lashley’s mother, Tammy Lashley of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, called authorities and reported her daughter missing. She had reportedly not spoken with her daughter since February 2021 and told the Sheriff’s Office she believed "something bad" happened to her. Britta’s mother told the Sheriff’s Office that her daughter was last known to be with James "Michael" Barrett.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when truck overturns Friday night

An Alabama man was killed Friday night when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday, Alabama state troopers reported. Joshua C. Brown, 48, of Tuscaloosa, was fatally injured when the 2020 Ford F150 he was driving entered a...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy