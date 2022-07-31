ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Pilots with Germany's Lufthansa back possible strike action

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3XS9_0gzSVemd00
Germany Lufthansa Pilots FILE - A Lufthansa aircraft approaches the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, July 26, 2022. Pilots with Germany's Lufthansa have voted in favor of possible strike action, a union announced Sunday, July 31, 2022, saying that walkouts can still be avoided but calling the result an “unmistakable signal” to the company in a pay dispute. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) (Michael Probst)

BERLIN — (AP) — Pilots with Germany's Lufthansa have voted in favor of possible strike action, a union announced Sunday, saying that walkouts can still be avoided but calling the result an “unmistakable signal” to the company in a pay dispute.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union is calling for a 5.5% pay increase this year and an automatic adjustment for inflation starting next year. It has argued that Lufthansa hasn't yet made a negotiable offer in six rounds of talks.

The union said that 97.6% of pilots who took part in a ballot approved its call. It said in statement that the vote “doesn't yet necessarily lead to strike measures, but it is an unmistakable signal to Lufthansa to take the cockpit staff's needs seriously.”

The dispute comes on top of a separate altercation with a union representing Lufthansa ground staff in Germany. A one-day strike on Wednesday in that standoff led to the cancellation of over 1,000 flights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

WASHINGTON — (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Munich's Oktoberfest finally back on after pandemic pause

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's annual Oktoberfest festival is finally on again for this fall, following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the famous Bavarian beer festival said Thursday. “The Wiesn will take place,” Clemens Baumgaertner told reporters in Munich using the locals'...
FESTIVAL
960 The Ref

US firm: Likely Iranian threat actor in Albania cyberattack

TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — A cyberattack that temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites in mid-July was likely the work of pro-Iranian hackers seeking to disrupt an Iranian opposition group's conference in Albania, a leading U.S. cybersecurity firm said Thursday. In a report, Mandiant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Why is China staging drills around Taiwan?

BEIJING — (AP) — China is staging live-fire military drills in six self-declared zones surrounding Taiwan in response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island Beijing claims as its own territory. China has warned aircraft and ships to avoid the areas during the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lufthansa#Berlin#Linus Business#Business Industry#The Associated Press
960 The Ref

Canada to send trainers to UK to teach Ukrainian forces

OTTAWA — (AP) — Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces, Defense Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday. Up to 225 members of the Canadian Armed Forces will eventually be based in the U.K. for an initial period...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Russians shell city near Europe's largest nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces shelled a Ukrainian city close to Europe's biggest nuclear power plant Thursday, reinforcing warnings from the U.N. nuclear chief that the fighting around the site could lead to a disastrous accident. Dnipropetrovsk's regional governor said Russia fired 60 rockets at Nikopol,...
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

Bank of England predicts recession at the end of the year

LONDON — (AP) — The Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in 27 years on Thursday as it forecast that the war in Ukraine would fuel further inflation and tip the U.K. economy into a prolonged recession. Soaring natural gas prices are likely to drive...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
960 The Ref

US-China ties on a precipice after Pelosi visit to Taiwan

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S.-China relations are teetering on a precipice after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Pelosi received a rapturous welcome in Taipei and was applauded with strong bipartisan support in Washington, despite the Biden administration's misgivings. But her trip has enraged Beijing and Chinese nationalists and will complicate already strained ties even after her departure.
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Iran nuclear talks in Vienna as Tehran expands enrichment

Negotiators from Iran, the U.S. and the European Union resumed monthslong, indirect talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal Thursday, as international inspectors reported that the Islamic Republic is expanding its uranium enrichment. The resumption of the Vienna talks, suddenly called Wednesday, appeared not to include high-level representation from all...
MIDDLE EAST
960 The Ref

China stresses ties with Southeast Asia in Cambodia meeting

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed his country's efforts to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian countries at a meeting Thursday with their foreign ministers, which came as Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the region. Wang's talks with top diplomats from...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Australia to protect Barrier Reef by banning coal mine

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s new government announced on Thursday it plans to prevent development of a coal mine due to the potential impact on the nearby Great Barrier Reef. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said she intends to deny approval for the Central Queensland Coal Project...
INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy