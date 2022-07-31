Downtown Orlando shooting: 7 hurt after fight ends with gunfire, police say

www.fox5atlanta.com
WESH
1 dead after Orlando crash splits vehicle in half
ORLANDO, Fla. — A serious crash near downtown Orlando left one person dead Thursday. It happened around 3 a.m. on East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue. The force of the crash shot a piece of the car across Colonial Drive and through the window of an office and split a vehicle in half.
One hurt in shooting near Orlando’s Holden Heights neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a shooter after they say someone was hurt near Holden Heights early Wednesday. Officers said the shooting happened just after midnight along 19th Street off Parramore Avenue. Overnight, Channel 9 watched as officers investigated and people gathered near the crime scene.
fox35orlando.com
Man arrested for climbing into Orlando Wendy's drive-thru window, stealing cash, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who Orlando police say was caught on camera nearly two months ago climbing through a Wendy's drive-thru window and stealing the cash drawer has been arrested. Randall T. Atwell is facing a charge of robbery while armed with a firearm and wearing a mask. "Through...
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
Deputies identify man found shot to death in crashed car at Orlando apartments
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a murder. Deputies responded to the Caden at Lakeside Apartments just before 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find a black Nissan Altima that had crashed into...
Police: Florida family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a family of five were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside their Orlando, Florida, home Tuesday afternoon. Update 1:05 p.m. EDT Aug. 3: According to WFTV, investigators released the names and ages of the people who were killed as Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; Alyssa Berumen, 23; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police told WFTV that Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, has been identified as the suspect in connection to the deaths. Investigators say that the deaths appear to be a result of “a domestic violence-related incident.”
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
Orange County cold case solved after 15 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After 15 years, a cold case has been solved, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday. Police said Felix Paguada-Lopez was shot and killed in a home invasion at Lake Atriums Circle, near South John Young Parkway, on Jan. 10, 2007.
theapopkavoice.com
Man shot and killed in Apopka in dispute between acquaintances
Officers from the Apopka Police Department responded to a shooting yesterday morning that resulted in the death of a man involved in a dispute with a person he knew. According to the statement released by the APD, at approximately 10:10 am the APD received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 800 block of South Robinson Avenue near an auto body shop in Apopka. According to preliminary information, there was an argument between persons known to each other. During the dispute, a 42-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he later died.
5 dead, including children, in Florida murder-suicide, police say
The Orlando Police Department investigated an apparent murder-suicide involving children, according to a report.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Accused Murderer-Rapist on Trial in Volusia County
Robert Kern Jr. is on trial in Volusia County for the rape and murder of 16 year-old Justis Garrett in 2018. Garrett was being driven by Kern, her mother's boyfriend, on April 13th of 2018 when Kern apparently diverted from their drive into the woods of DeLand, where he's accused of raping and murdering her.
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
Security CheckPoints Are Coming To Orlando After Sunday's Mass Shooting
Controlled access to Orlando's downtown entertainment district is coming after Sunday's mass shooting.
click orlando
Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Thursday’s morning commute ruffled some feathers for some Central Florida drivers. A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire at 4:40 a.m. on I-4 west near Sanford, causing slowdowns in the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The fire happened near...
WESH
7-year-old girl dies after Seminole County crash on I-4
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl died late Wednesday night following a serious crash on I-4 in Seminole County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 101, near SR-46. Officials say a driver "failed to observe traffic" and rear-ended a sedan. The...
fox35orlando.com
'Give back our dog': Florida couple believes dog stolen, pleading for her safe return
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - "Please give back our dog," the sign reads in blue spray-paint.v You won't miss it on Neptune Road. A family in Osceola County is pleading for the safe return of their dog, who has been missing since July 23, and according to the couple, may have been taken.
wbtw.com
7 shot after fight breaks out in Orlando, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were shot early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in downtown, police said. Orlando police said a large fight broke out about 2 a.m. as bars and restaurants in the area of Wall Street Plaza and Orange Avenue closed down. The fight...
click orlando
Deltona big rig driver injured after crashing into dump truck on I-4 in Seminole County, FHP says
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Deltona man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his big rig slammed into the back of a dump truck that had stopped for traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. on I-4...
WESH
'This is ridiculous': 23-year-old woman celebrating her birthday in downtown Orlando among 7 shot
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was just around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday in downtown Orlando when Jaimy, who asked us not to use her last name for her safety, heard a string of gunshots. “Boom! Boom! Boom!” she said. “I only heard three or four before I started to run.”
WESH
Sheriff: Man found dead in Orange County parking lot had 'traumatic injuries'
ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a father found dead in a car in the middle of the day in Orange County is speaking out. It happened over the weekend and the family still doesn't know exactly what happened. “One thing I could say, he was a decent gentleman,...
