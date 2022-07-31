Downtown Orlando shooting: 7 hurt after fight ends with gunfire, police say

Officers from the Apopka Police Department responded to a shooting yesterday morning that resulted in the death of a man involved in a dispute with a person he knew. According to the statement released by the APD, at approximately 10:10 am the APD received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 800 block of South Robinson Avenue near an auto body shop in Apopka. According to preliminary information, there was an argument between persons known to each other. During the dispute, a 42-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

APOPKA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO