Russia hits southern Ukraine city, killing grain exporter, governor says

www.agriculture.com
Related
Retired general: Ukraine's next move could put Russia in a dilemma
Retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling says that Ukraine is ready to open up a second front in the eastern part of the country that could put the Russian army “on the horns of a dilemma”.
Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander
Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
Russia hasn't destroyed any of the devastating HIMARS artillery given Ukraine, US says, contradicting Russia's claims
Russia has claimed to have destroyed four US-donated HIMARS in Ukraine, but on Wednesday the Pentagon said "those systems have not been eliminated."
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
A Belarusian commander in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes it is just a "matter of time" before he is forced to fight against his own nation in Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have warned Belarus against...
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin Ally Requests Permission to Join Ukraine War, Hunt 'Blood Enemies'
"These rats are wanted. We have been looking for them for a long time," said Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Vladimir Putin Could Offer Ceasefire To Ukraine, Putting Zelenskyy In A Very Difficult Situation, Says Analyst
Russian President Vladimir Putin could reportedly offer Ukraine a ceasefire as he attempts to fortify Russian advances in Luhansk and Donbas, but only after his army takes over all of the latter regions. What Happened: Putin would focus on capturing all of the Donbas before extending an offer of a...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia ‘about to run out of steam’ offering Ukraine chance to strike back, head of UK intelligence says – live
Russian military likely to pause operations in coming weeks, offering Ukraine an opportunity, says British spy chief
Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Ukraine says comments from Russian embassy Twitter account shows Russia ‘is a state sponsor of terrorism’
Russia-Ukraine war: 75,000 Russians killed or injured so far, says US – as it happened
Russia rejects US figures as ‘fake’, with the Kremlin’s official death toll for its forces still standing at just 1,351
Zelenskyy adviser says Russia must pull troops out of Ukraine before dialogue can take place
A Ukrainian official dismissed former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's claims that Putin wants a "negotiated solution," saying Wednesday that no dialogue can take place until Russian forces withdraw. "If Moscow wants dialogue, it is up to them," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted on Wednesday. "First,...
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran's backing
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country’s military operation. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves that were torn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground. “There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russian General Killed With U.S.-Supplied Missiles, Ukraine Says
Ukraine has said it has killed another Russian general, following an attack in which Kyiv's forces used American-supplied weapons. Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odessa regional military, wrote on Telegram about the "liquidation" of Major General Artem Nasbulin, the chief of staff of the 22nd Army Corps "after HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) missiles hit the headquarters in the Kherson region" of southern Ukraine.
Ukraine Needs F-16s 'Now'—Putin 'Exhausted' But Clock Ticking: ex-President
Petro Poroshenko told Newsweek Kyiv needs "game changer" fighter jets to retake Russian-occupied territory.
Daily Beast
Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine
ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
US News and World Report
Russian Official Says Grain Deal Could Collapse Unless Obstacles to Russian Exports Lifted
(Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Wednesday that a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports on the Black Sea could collapse if obstacles to Russia's agricultural exports are not promptly removed, Interfax reported. Interfax cited Rudenko as saying that grain shipments from Ukraine would start...
Russia-Ukraine live news: Ukraine attacks key Kherson bridge in bid to isolate Russian forces
Kyiv’s forces seek to disrupt major Russian supply route through Antonivskiy bridge in bid to retake Kherson
Where Russia's War in Ukraine Stands—And What Could Happen Next
The West looked on in horror on February 24 as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since the war broke out, bloody fighting and attacks on civilians have resulted in at least tens of thousands of deaths, the displacement of 12 million Ukrainians abroad or within the country, and at least $100 billion of infrastructure damage. And nearly five months in, there’s no end in sight to the brutal conflict.
Russian Battle Plans 'Ridiculously Bad' in Ukraine: Retired U.S. Commander
Retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis said Russia's military has shown "very little appetite or inclination to improve."
CNBC
Ukraine says scores of Russians killed, rail links cut in southern fighting
The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in fighting in the south, including the Kherson region. The region is the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in that part of the country and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. Rail traffic to Kherson has been...
Comments / 0