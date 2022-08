All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless will co-headline this special concert. Halestorm is touring in support of their new album, Back from the Dead, while The Pretty Reckless is touring in support of their 2021 album, Death by Rock and Roll.

IRVING, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO