From the Archives: In 2007 the San Diego tryouts for 'American Idol' drew a crowd

By John Wilkens
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

"Long line, long odds," American Idol tryouts from the front page of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Tuesday, July 31, 2007" (The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Fifteen years ago, thousands of hopefuls auditioned on July 30, 2007 at Qualcomm Stadium for the television singing competition "American Idol."

Five of "Idol"'s 12 finalists for the seventh season were discovered at the San Diego auditions, including runner-up David Archuleta (who was from Utah) and San Diego-based Irish transplant Carly Smithson .

From The San Diego Union-Tribune, Tuesday, July 31, 2007:

LONG LINE, LONG ODDS

Thousands audition for 'American Idol,' but few proceed to the next round

By John Wilkens, Staff Writer

Dreams died hard at Qualcomm Stadium yesterday, where 12,000 people auditioned for next season's "American Idol."

Probably more than 95 percent of them left disappointed -- such is the cruel arithmetic of the top-rated show on television -- but many vowed to try again, either at other auditions this year or in future seasons.

"Everybody has a dream and has to find a way to chase it," said Crissy Villalva, 16, of San Diego, whose version of "Listen" by Beyoncé wasn't enough to get her by the screeners.

"American Idol" hopefuls shouted, screamed and waved their arms yesterday for the benefit of crews filming the contestants at Qualcomm Stadium. Some contestants came from as far away as New York and Hawaii to audition. (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Yesterday's auditions were the first this year for the "Idol" juggernaut as it rolls toward its seventh season beginning in January. This weekend, auditions will be in Dallas, and after that Omaha, Neb., Atlanta, Miami, Charleston, S.C., and Philadelphia.

While the show's producers bill it as a talent contest, it's a TV show first, and by now they have it down to a science.

Contestants, some from as far away as New York and Hawaii, were told to be at Qualcomm by 5 a.m., but many started lining up hours earlier. The air filled with impromptu sing-alongs of Motown classics and modern hits.

Each entrant was allowed to bring a guest, swelling the crowd as it gathered near Gate M. There were frequent bursts of cheering, usually in the presence of TV and radio crews doing live broadcasts.

Mayor Jerry Sanders was on hand to cut a ceremonial ribbon, and then the crowd spent a couple of hours being herded here and there for the "Idol" cameras. Senior Producer Patrick Lynn, using a bullhorn, exhorted them to "look like you're glad to be here."

Thousands were arrayed at the south end of the stadium beneath a Qualcomm sign and a giant mural of cheering football fans. A wide-angle camera moving up and down on a large boom filmed them as they chanted in unison, "I'm the next American Idol" and "Welcome to sunny San Diego," even though it was overcast at the time.

Once inside the stadium, where Fox cameras were the only media allowed, contestants could be heard singing "California Dreamin'," the classic by The Mamas & The Papas.

They chanted some more and waved when they were told to at helicopters overhead. They were warned about improper product placement: "If you have any kind of beverage that doesn't say Coke, put it under your seat."

When the auditions finally began at about 9:45 a.m., contestants were ushered four at a time to one of the 13 judging stations. Each chose a song to sing, and when all four in a group had finished their 30-second snippets, the screeners conferred briefly before rendering their verdicts.

For the overwhelming majority of them, it was something along the lines of, "You're not what we're looking for."

The first of the rejected up the tunnel was Stephen Stasi, 24, from Silverdale, Wash. He works at an Office Depot and has been in half a dozen bands over the years. He sang "Believe" by Elton John.

Undeterred, he said he's thinking about going to the next "Idol" auditions, in Dallas. "Maybe the judges there will be looking for something different," he said

Villalva, the teen from San Diego, had her eyes on Texas, too, and if that didn't work out, there's always next year. "I'm young, I'll have more chances," she said."

Jennifer Sprague, an "Idol" publicist, said no totals were available for the number of people who made it to the next round. Others associated with the show said "several hundred" usually make the first cut.

