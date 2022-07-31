www.woodtv.com
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
Storms move across West Michigan
Several severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued across West Michigan. Storm Team 8 is continuing to track these storms. (August 3, 2022)
Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter
It's hard to argue with the Farmers' Almanac. Despite its "less-than-scientific" approach to predicting weather, harvests, and world events... SOMEHOW, it keeps getting it right. It's like the Astrology of World Events, except... this is REAL!. It seems to think about winter when we're still under the occasional heat advisory,...
Tracking storms rolling through West Michigan
Strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Top wind gusts ranged from 50-55 mph. (August 3, 2022)
Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued in West Michigan
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of West Michigan on Wednesday afternoon.
Storm Team 8 forecast, 7 p.m., 080322
There may be some showers and storms with lightning through tonight, but severe storms have mostly rolled out of West Michigan. There are still some active storms headed towards Detroit. (Aug. 3, 2022)
Strong storms cause damage, power outages in W. Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Top wind gusts ranged from 50-55 mph. A few reports include:. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for select counties until 9 p.m. tonight. An Areal Flood Advisory remains in effect until 10:30 p.m. tonight. Be cautious when driving as standing water along roads will be common.
Two tornadoes hit Michigan's Thumb region within miles of each other on Monday, NWS says
Two tornadoes with winds of up to 80 mph touched down in Michigan’s Thumb region Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornado touchdowns in Michigan
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI - A National Weather Service survey team has concluded that two weak, short-lived tornadoes did touch down Monday in Tuscola County’s Thumb region, uprooting trees and shearing off tree limbs. No injuries or structural damage was reported with these tiny twisters. The maximum speed of the...
Line of severe thunderstorms moving across NW Indiana through mid-afternoon.
Scattered severe t-storms that developed rapidly across the Chicago area have merged into a line extending from the Michigan water of southern Lake Michigan South-southwestward across central IL to just north of St. Louis. This line will continue to move eastward across NW Indiana through 4 PM CDT.
Consumers Energy crews restore more than 42,000 customers overnight and morning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) – Consumers Energy crews continue to work around the clock and have restored power to more than 42,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 mph swept across Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening. The energy provider still expects to restore power to a majority of the impacted customers by 11 p.m. Thursday, with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Severe thunderstorm warnings extended eastward into NW Indiana.
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to 6 miles north of Sheldon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Remington, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 234. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Nature Trails in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer is a great time to go out and explore all the beautiful nature that we are lucky to have right here in Michigan. Best of all it is free to go out and explore the vast variety of trails that are right here West Michigan. Here is a list of some great trails that you and your family should check out.
When Can We Expect to See the First Frost of 2022 in Southern Indiana?
Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
Strong to severe storms possible in Central, Southwest Ohio Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving through the area brings a potential for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening in the Central and Southwest areas of Ohio. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a slight risk for strong...
Lake Michigan water levels down significantly
Fast forward to now, July 2022, and Lake Michigan water levels are now significantly down from their high point just two years ago.
Weather Alert Day: Watching for strong to severe storms
Tonight: Showers tapering, becoming partly cloudy, low 68. Today we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also watch for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado. Round one of the storms is...
Storm threats and timeline for Monday’s Weather Alert Day
Monday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the potential at strong and severe storms across the Tri-State. This looks to be strongest during the late afternoon & evening hours.
Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
