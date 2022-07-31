ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Storms move across West Michigan

Several severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued across West Michigan. Storm Team 8 is continuing to track these storms. (August 3, 2022)
Storm Team 8 forecast, 7 p.m., 080322

There may be some showers and storms with lightning through tonight, but severe storms have mostly rolled out of West Michigan. There are still some active storms headed towards Detroit. (Aug. 3, 2022)
Strong storms cause damage, power outages in W. Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Top wind gusts ranged from 50-55 mph. A few reports include:. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for select counties until 9 p.m. tonight. An Areal Flood Advisory remains in effect until 10:30 p.m. tonight. Be cautious when driving as standing water along roads will be common.
Consumers Energy crews restore more than 42,000 customers overnight and morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) – Consumers Energy crews continue to work around the clock and have restored power to more than 42,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 mph swept across Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening. The energy provider still expects to restore power to a majority of the impacted customers by 11 p.m. Thursday, with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Severe thunderstorm warnings extended eastward into NW Indiana.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to 6 miles north of Sheldon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Remington, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 234. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Nature Trails in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer is a great time to go out and explore all the beautiful nature that we are lucky to have right here in Michigan. Best of all it is free to go out and explore the vast variety of trails that are right here West Michigan. Here is a list of some great trails that you and your family should check out.
When Can We Expect to See the First Frost of 2022 in Southern Indiana?

Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Strong to severe storms possible in Central, Southwest Ohio Monday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving through the area brings a potential for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening in the Central and Southwest areas of Ohio. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a slight risk for strong...
Weather Alert Day: Watching for strong to severe storms

Tonight: Showers tapering, becoming partly cloudy, low 68. Today we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also watch for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado. Round one of the storms is...
Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend

Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
