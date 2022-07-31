CAR INSURANCE COULD COST MORE IN NEW JERSEY

insurancenewsnet.com
Public employee pensions, benefits load New Jersey debt
(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s debt obligation grew to more than $200 billion in part because the state Legislature passed a budget reflecting only the current year’s policy priorities, pension and benefit obligations before moving on to the next crisis, the director of a public policy center said.
newjerseymonitor.com
Plenty of ideas on how N.J. should spend $1B in leftover federal aid
About $1 billion remains in the state’s pot of federal coronavirus relief aid, and the state is looking for ideas on how to spend it. There’s no shortage of suggestions of ways state officials should disburse the unallocated American Rescue Plan funds: hazard pay, increasing funding for public schools, rental assistance, business grants.
Thousands of SC residents risk losing health care coverage in 2023, feds say
The vast majority of South Carolinians who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s individual marketplace could see their premiums soar in 2023 if. allows the expanded health care subsidies included in the American Rescue Plan to expire. The temporary subsidies, which since 2021 have increased the...
Congress could give seniors a break on prescription drug costs. Here's how the plan works
Hundreds of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries in California could see their prescription drug costs plunge under a big spending bill. The legislation would cap out-of-pocket costs for medications at. $2,000. a year, a provision that the nonpartisan. Kaiser Family Foundation. estimates would benefit 114,775 Californians. Almost half a million Medicare...
A plan moves forward to change NJ’s worst-in-the-nation business climate
Right now New Jersey has the highest corporate tax rate in the nation, 11.5%. A Garden State lawmaker is pushing a plan to dramatically change the situation. Assemblyman Chris DePhillips, R-Bergen, said because the corporate business tax is so high families, businesses and jobs are leaving our state. “We need...
More NJ drivers need to adopt this golden rule (Opinion)
With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
Amid insurance crisis, crowd packs New Orleans meeting to gripe about spiraling premiums
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) About 100 people packed a public meeting in New Orleans on Wednesday night to express their frustrations over skyrocketing home insurance rates and lob questions at. Louisiana's. top official tasked with regulating an industry that is overwhelmed with claims after two years of major storms.
Christie appointee: Taxes are too high and New Jersey is embracing a ‘culture of death’ | Opinion
New Jersey needs a wake-up call. First, it is too expensive to do business and live in New Jersey. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
NJ Superior Court Orders State To Pay Millions To Atlantic County
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson took the state of New Jersey to court and won a big judicial verdict. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Michael Blee has awarded significant damages to the County of Atlantic over the Payment in lieu of Taxes (PILOT) state legislation. As a result of Blee’s...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
New Jersey pharmacy admits to illegally prescribing opioids to patients
U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger has announced Dunn Meadow Pharmacy in Fort Lee illegally distributed prescription opioids and gave kickbacks to health care providers.
NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
insidernj.com
What’s the Matter with Kan… er, New Jersey???
If it happens in Kansas, it reverberates in New Jersey. Well, not normally, but maybe today it does. It sure didn’t take much time for Democrats in Washington and in the Garden State to crow about voters in Kansas strongly supporting abortion rights on Tuesday. “Kansas is proof. Americans...
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
First Chicago Insurance Company Introduces its Personal Auto Insurance Program in the state of Pennsylvania
(FCIC) is a member of the Warrior Insurance Network (WIN). FCIC, whose roots trace back to 1920, has evolved into a multi-line insurance carrier, and is now expanding its Personal Auto Insurance Program to include the state of. Pennsylvania. . This addition now increases FCIC's Personal Auto offerings to ten...
In fight against invasive plants, strike team stepped up when New Jersey wouldn’t
After New Jersey officials failed to implement plans to fight invasive plants, an independent strike team took on the job. The post In fight against invasive plants, strike team stepped up when New Jersey wouldn’t appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Murphy tells top fed: NYC congestion pricing - not going to happen if N.J. is ‘double taxed’
New York City’s stalled congestion pricing plan to charge drivers a toll got a public rebuke from Gov. Phil Murphy Monday, who told U.S.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “no way it will happen” if New Jersey commuters had to pay a congestion fee and tolls to cross the Hudson River.
Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants New Jersey teachers to make a...
NOLA Business Insider: Louisiana insurance premiums skyrocket
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) troubled homeowners insurance market has translated into huge premium increases for many residents. That is, for those fortunate enough to have an insurer that didn't fold or drop them. Homeowners, brokers and Insurance Commissioner. Jim Donelon. discuss the crisis on the eve of a public...
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
