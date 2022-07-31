Farmers Insurance comes to Sebring

insurancenewsnet.com
Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida
WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bay News 9
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
City Sets Record Fuel Rate for Lakeland Electric Starting Sept. 1
Driven by an imperfect storm of hot weather, rising natural gas prices and transportation bottlenecks, Lakeland city commissioners today adopted a record fuel adjustment rate for Lakeland Electric customers of $75 per 1,000 kWh. The new rate, which was passed unanimously, takes effect Sept. 1. Since 1973, commissioners have reviewed...
OH, WHAT A NIGHT!
Superhero themed National Night Out 2022 is in the books! Our residents & guests had a SUPER TIME!. Noah’s Ark of Central Florida The Villages at Noah’s Landing wants to thank LakelandPD City of Lakeland, FL – Government Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Lakeland Fire Department. Lakeland Explorers,...
995qyk.com
Florida Teachers Get Free Coffee All Month
Wawa is bringing back it’s “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion that kicked off yesterday. This allows educators and school staff to grab a coffee or fountain drink of any size every day in August at no cost. How awesome is this? So great to see corporations doing so...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Parkside, a New-Home Community in Lakeland, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Parkside, a new, single-family home community in Lakeland. Parkside is conveniently located near State Road 37 and Polk Parkway for an easy commute to area employers, including Publix ®, GEICO ® and Lakeland Linder International Airport. The community is also close to downtown Lakeland and Lakeside Village for shopping and dining, and several parks, including Christina Park, Loyce E. Harpe Park and Peterson Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005195/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Parkside, a new-home community in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly update: Hospital patients increase as new case trends stagnate
In the past seven days, the state has added 10,104 cases and 64 deaths per day, on average, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past three weeks, on average, 27 fewer cases were logged each day in Florida,...
travelawaits.com
Why Bass Fishing Florida’s Historic Camp Mack Was A Little Bit Of Heaven On Earth
We all have memories that have not faded. And will never fade. Fleeting moments in time that are so precious, so valued, that their mere recollection brings enormous joy and brightens our lives. A few of those memories entered my mind as dawn began slowly stealing across the blackened Florida...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Sebring that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Sebring, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WINKNEWS.com
Lightning strikes house causing a fire in Charlotte County
A house was struck by lightning in Charlotte County causing a fire on Tuesday. According to the Charlotte County Fire Department, the house in Port Charlotte was struck by lighting mostly damaging the attic. Crews on the scene are monitoring the area to be sure no hot spots pop up.
WESH
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Central Florida counties
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Flagler County that expired at 11:15 p.m. In Orange and Osceola counties, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7:15 p.m. In Polk County, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings in Seminole and Volusia counties expired...
Florida Man Arrested At McDonald’s For DUI, But He Only Drinks At Stop Lights And Stop Signs
A Florida man has been arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), but he only drinks while stopped at stop signs and stop lights, not while driving. Deputies in Indian River County were called to a McDonald’s in Vero Beach because of a car that
NBC Miami
Central Florida Police K-9 Killed During Shootout With Career Criminal
A police K-9 with a central Florida police department was shot and killed Wednesday morning while chasing a career criminal with a record containing dozens of prior felonies. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in Lake Wales after a woman dialed 911 and said 57-year-old Earnest Borders dragged her out of a car, choked her and hit her head on the concrete before firing a gun outside her apartment.
Roads will be shut down Wednesday for test of natural gas pipeline in Polk County
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Seven roads will be shut down early Wednesday morning as crews test a natural gas pipeline. Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) is checking an 11.4-mile stretch of pipe. In a news release, Polk County said this particular section runs from north of the intersection of Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road and Radford Road in the Gordonville area to southeast of where State Road 60 meets West Lake Wales Road in Lake Wales.
Polk County Fire Rescue has severe issues!!
The Polk County Fire Rescue firefighters have “Mandatory Overtime” 48-hour shifts. What science can tell us is that sleep is important — very important. Your body operates on circadian rhythms, which is a 24-hour cycle of physiological processes. Going without sleep for too long and interrupting that...
Federal Corrections Officer In Florida Arrested For Domestic Violence
LAKELAND, Fla. – An officer at the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman (Sumter County), Florida was arrested at his Lakeland residence by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office during a domestic violence investigation. 33-year-old Casey Lester was booked in at the Polk County Jail and charged
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a runaway juvenile being located. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 29 near Hatfield in reference to a verbal domestic dispute. Alexander Cernoga, 34 of Cove was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct after officers were dispatched to a residence on Hatton Lane near Wickes in reference to a disturbance.
One dead after boating incident near Stump Pass
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that one person is dead after a boating incident near Stump Pass in Charlotte County.
