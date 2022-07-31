NASCAR: Will Kurt Busch have a tough decision to make?

beyondtheflag.com
Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon?
Kyle Larson and his team are being questioned by media and fans for what caused his violent crash with Ty Dillon at Indy. Strangely, the organization's response produces more questions than answers. The post Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Wishes NASCAR’s “Big Three” Would Make a Comeback, But Here’s Why Those Days Are Over
From 2017-2019, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex Jr. dominated the NASCAR Cup Series. Known as the “Big Three,” the trio combined to win 51 of 108 Cup races. Truex won the Cup title in 2017, Kyle Busch won in 2019, and Harvick placed third in the standings all three years. Save for Joey Logano (who won the championship in 2018) and Denny Hamlin, no other drivers were really even in the conversation.
23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement
Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
NASCAR: Major Cup driver announcement to be made today
Richard Childress Racing are set to make a major NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement on Tuesday, according to a tweet posted last week. Richard Childress Racing have been one of the key focal points of NASCAR Cup Series silly season over the last month or so. Amid speculation that Tyler...
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
NASCAR: One of Cup’s top free agents is off the market
The long-anticipated signing of a new NASCAR Cup Series contract for Erik Jones took place this past weekend, with Petty GMS Motorsports committing to him for the long haul. Erik Jones didn’t draw much attention to himself during his first season at Richard Petty Motorsports, finishing in 24th place in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings last year.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
North Wilkesboro Speedway is back. And so is Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he will drive a JR Motorsports late model Chevrolet in the scheduled CARS Tour race at NWS Aug. 31. The car will be numbered 3 and will carry sponsorship from long-time Earnhardt family associate...
In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate
Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
Ryan Blaney crashes Daniel Suarez after the finish at Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the post-race altercation at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. The 14-turn Indianapolis Road Course hosted the Verizon 200 and it was a drama filled show. Watch the Ryan Blaney vs Daniel Suarez video below. With three laps...
NASCAR: RCR announcement a sign of things to come?
Richard Childress Racing confirmed that Austin Hill is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan International Speedway this Sunday. After hinting at a big announcement pertaining to their NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup last week, Richard Childress Racing revealed the news on Tuesday when they confirmed that Austin Hill is set to drive a third entry for the team in this Sunday afternoon’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Ford Is Backing Brad Keselowski’s Unexpected Message to NASCAR About Cheaters
Brad Keselowski is applauding NASCAR's get-tough policy on improper changes to cars. The post Ford Is Backing Brad Keselowski’s Unexpected Message to NASCAR About Cheaters appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ty Dillon’s Horrendous Month Nearly Concluded With Kyle Larson Killing Him
Ty Dillon's car absorbed a brutal hit from Kyle Larson on the Indy road course. That may not have even rated as his worst moment in July. The post Ty Dillon’s Horrendous Month Nearly Concluded With Kyle Larson Killing Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
North Wilkesboro Results: August 3, 2022 (Racetrack Revival)
Fans pack the North Carolina short track; NASCAR drivers take on North Wilkesboro Speedway. Tonight, Asphalt Modifieds unload in North Wilkesboro, NC. It’s night two of Racetrack Revival as the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway makes it’s return. View North Wilkesboro Speedway results below. Matt Hirschman and Max McLaughlin...
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record
In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
NASCAR has a bumper-cars problem that is getting out of hand, and one driver blames the new NextGen cars
Daniel Suarez says NASCAR's new cars are so resilient now that drivers are taking advantage of them and using them as weapons on the track.
Watch This NASCAR Crew Put Out a Fire Mid-Pit Stop
Pit stops are packed full of action and adrenaline. In the top levels of racing, there's so much going on at once that it might take a few seconds to realize something's gone wrong. That's exactly what happened to Chris Busescher's car on pit road during NASCAR's Indianapolis road course event on Sunday when a fire broke out in his No. 17 Ford.
NASCAR: 23XI Racing driver change confirmed for Michigan
Kurt Busch is set to sit out this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway as he continues to recover. Kurt Busch hasn’t been back behind the wheel of his #45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry since his crash during the second round of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway two weekends ago.
Austin Hill to attempt his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan
Austin Hill will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 33 car at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.
