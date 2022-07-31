NASCAR: Will Kurt Busch have a tough decision to make?

Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO