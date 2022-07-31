ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven people injured in downtown Orlando shooting

By Spectrum News Staff
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WESH

1 dead after Orlando crash splits vehicle in half

ORLANDO, Fla. — A serious crash near downtown Orlando left one person dead Thursday. It happened around 3 a.m. on East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue. The force of the crash shot a piece of the car across Colonial Drive and through the window of an office and split a vehicle in half.
Body found outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A person was found dead inside a car parked outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant's parking lot on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway for a suspicious incident, and found the body inside a vehicle on the property.
Jeff Allen
Six-time convicted felon from NY caught with 10 pounds of cocaine in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A six-time convicted felon found himself behind bars yet again after deputies found over 22lbs. of drugs in his home in Orlando on Wednesday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they conducted a felony stop on Vladimir St. Louis, 39, due to an outstanding arrest. St. Louis was arrested without incident and the keys to his home were obtained during the stop.
Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home. The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.
Checkpoints coming to downtown Orlando following weekend shooting

On Monday afternoon, Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that big changes were coming to the downtown Orlando bar scene in the coming days. His announcement comes in the wake of a shooting over the weekend near Wall Street Plaza that left seven people injured. “This can not and should not happen...
Action News Jax

Police: Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide

ORLANDO, Fla — A family of five was found dead Tuesday afternoon at a central Florida home in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children, according to a police news release.
National Night Out returns in Daytona

The event, hosted by the police department, brings together law enforcement and the community. The community came out and supported local law enforcement on Tuesday for the National Night Out event at Derbyshire Park in Daytona Beach. The Daytona Beach Police Department hosted the local event. According to its website...
Accused Murderer-Rapist on Trial in Volusia County

Robert Kern Jr. is on trial in Volusia County for the rape and murder of 16 year-old Justis Garrett in 2018. Garrett was being driven by Kern, her mother's boyfriend, on April 13th of 2018 when Kern apparently diverted from their drive into the woods of DeLand, where he's accused of raping and murdering her.
WESH

7-year-old girl dies after Seminole County crash on I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl died late Wednesday night following a serious crash on I-4 in Seminole County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 101, near SR-46. Officials say a driver "failed to observe traffic" and rear-ended a sedan. The...
