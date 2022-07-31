Seven people injured in downtown Orlando shooting

www.mynews13.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Delray Beach, FL
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of Terror at Disney. WorldEvie M.Orlando, FL
Don't be rude to this (potentially) haunted doll at the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
WESH
1 dead after Orlando crash splits vehicle in half
ORLANDO, Fla. — A serious crash near downtown Orlando left one person dead Thursday. It happened around 3 a.m. on East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue. The force of the crash shot a piece of the car across Colonial Drive and through the window of an office and split a vehicle in half.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after car splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed after a serious crash where a car split in half near downtown Orlando on Thursday morning. According to Orlando police, officers responded to East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue just after 3 a.m. Two people were in the vehicle when it crashed. Police...
One hurt in shooting near Orlando’s Holden Heights neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a shooter after they say someone was hurt near Holden Heights early Wednesday. Officers said the shooting happened just after midnight along 19th Street off Parramore Avenue. Overnight, Channel 9 watched as officers investigated and people gathered near the crime scene.
fox35orlando.com
Body found outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A person was found dead inside a car parked outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant's parking lot on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway for a suspicious incident, and found the body inside a vehicle on the property.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies identify man found shot to death in crashed car at Orlando apartments
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a murder. Deputies responded to the Camden at Lakeside Apartments just before 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find a black Nissan Altima that had crashed into...
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
fox35orlando.com
Man arrested for climbing into Orlando Wendy's drive-thru window, stealing cash, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who Orlando police say was caught on camera nearly two months ago climbing through a Wendy's drive-thru window and stealing the cash drawer has been arrested. Randall T. Atwell is facing a charge of robbery while armed with a firearm and wearing a mask. "Through...
Florida Police K-9 Shot & Killed, Cops Fatally Shoot Suspect
Max the Belgian Malinois had been with his handler seven years
RELATED PEOPLE
cw34.com
Six-time convicted felon from NY caught with 10 pounds of cocaine in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A six-time convicted felon found himself behind bars yet again after deputies found over 22lbs. of drugs in his home in Orlando on Wednesday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they conducted a felony stop on Vladimir St. Louis, 39, due to an outstanding arrest. St. Louis was arrested without incident and the keys to his home were obtained during the stop.
mynews13.com
Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home. The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.
mynews13.com
Checkpoints coming to downtown Orlando following weekend shooting
On Monday afternoon, Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that big changes were coming to the downtown Orlando bar scene in the coming days. His announcement comes in the wake of a shooting over the weekend near Wall Street Plaza that left seven people injured. “This can not and should not happen...
WESH
'This is ridiculous': 23-year-old woman celebrating her birthday in downtown Orlando among 7 shot
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was just around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday in downtown Orlando when Jaimy, who asked us not to use her last name for her safety, heard a string of gunshots. “Boom! Boom! Boom!” she said. “I only heard three or four before I started to run.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla — A family of five was found dead Tuesday afternoon at a central Florida home in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children, according to a police news release.
daytonatimes.com
National Night Out returns in Daytona
The event, hosted by the police department, brings together law enforcement and the community. The community came out and supported local law enforcement on Tuesday for the National Night Out event at Derbyshire Park in Daytona Beach. The Daytona Beach Police Department hosted the local event. According to its website...
WESH
Lake Wales Police Department canine shot, killed by 57-year-old suspect
LAKE WALES, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a canine died in a shooting Wednesday morning. Polk County deputies say a suspect killed a Lake Wales Police Department canine, Max. Max had helped track down a domestic violence suspect, identified as Earnest Borders, 57. A woman...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Accused Murderer-Rapist on Trial in Volusia County
Robert Kern Jr. is on trial in Volusia County for the rape and murder of 16 year-old Justis Garrett in 2018. Garrett was being driven by Kern, her mother's boyfriend, on April 13th of 2018 when Kern apparently diverted from their drive into the woods of DeLand, where he's accused of raping and murdering her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: One person killed in shooting at Apopka auto shop
APOPKA, Fla. — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Monday morning in Apopka. Officers responded to the area of 820 South Robinson Avenue for a reported shooting just after 10 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When police arrived on the...
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
WESH
7-year-old girl dies after Seminole County crash on I-4
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl died late Wednesday night following a serious crash on I-4 in Seminole County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 101, near SR-46. Officials say a driver "failed to observe traffic" and rear-ended a sedan. The...
Comments / 0