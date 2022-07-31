ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scattered showers this morning, flash flooding potential on the rise

By Alex Williams
WJHL
 4 days ago

Happy Sunday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog after 4pm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Enjoy the rest of your morning and stay dry.

