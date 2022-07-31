Republicans split on proposed law to guarantee gay marriage as Rubio calls it ‘a stupid waste of time’

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando, is seeking to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in the 2022 election. “It is embarrassing that Senator Marco Rubio of Florida would call a bipartisan effort to protect the freedom to marry who you love a ‘stupid waste of time,’” Demings said. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has become the most prominent Florida opponent of a proposed federal law that would safeguard the right to same-sex marriage. LGBTQ+ married couples, community leaders and political allies say the law is needed in case the U.S. Supreme Court reverses its ruling that the ability of gay and lesbian couples to marry is protected by the Constitution.

The day after all four South Florida Republicans in the U.S. House voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage legislation, which passed the House 267-157 , the Republican U.S. senator told CNN that dealing with the issue would be “a stupid waste of time.”

Days later, he doubled down on that view. “I’m gonna focus on the real problems. I’m not gonna focus on the agenda that [is] dictated by a bunch of affluent, elite liberals, and a bunch of Marxist misfits who sadly today control the agenda of the modern Democratic Party,” Rubio said in a video posted to social media.”

Many LGBTQ Floridians, including Republicans, feel differently.

“Marriage equality is something which has very much been accepted in this country, and is very much accepted within the Republican Party,” said Charles LoPiccolo, a longtime Broward Republican precinct committeeman and member of the LGBT Log Cabin Republicans , speaking on behalf of himself, not the organizations.

Congress should pass the proposed Respect for Marriage Act and Rubio should “of course” vote for it, he said. Enacting the measure “would end any doubt that this is established law throughout the country.”

The issue

The the legality of same-sex marriage seemed settled after the Supreme Court ruled in the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges case that same-sex couples’ right to marry is protected by the Constitution.

But in June, the justices overturned Roe v. Wade, which since 1973 said that there was a constitutionally protected right to abortion.

In a concurring opinion issued along with the ruling reversing Roe, Justice Clarence Thomas laid out a rationale that suggested other rulings for the court to overturn. The same rationale that the Supreme Court used to declare there was no right to abortion, he said, should be used to overturn the same-sex marriage decision, along with other cases establishing the rights to access contraception and engage in consensual same-sex relationships.

The majority opinion in overturning Roe included a statement that the decision applied only to abortion. But that didn’t allay concerns among LGBTQ+ people and their allies about a possible future threat to marriage rights.

Gallup reported in June that its 2022 Values and Beliefs poll showed 71% of Americans believe same-sex marriages should be legally recognized as valid. Opponents feel strongly. The conservative Heritage Foundation’s FAQ on the issue described the proposed law as “a gratuitous swipe at the millions of Americans who believe in man-woman marriage.”

Based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, the Democratic caucus said 9% of the Florida population and 9.1% of the South Florida population is LGBTQ+.

Proposal and the House

The House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act on July 19.

The proposed law would repeal the old “Defense of Marriage” law, which defines marriage as between one man and one woman. It is still on the books, though it hasn’t been operative since the 2015 Obergefell ruling.

The Respect for Marriage Act also requires recognition of legally performed same-sex marriages and adds legal protections for interracial marriages. In 1967, the Supreme Court ruled in the Loving v. Virginia case that laws banning interracial marriage violated the Constitution.

“The bill is a recognition that some justices on the Supreme Court, in the wake of the abortion decision, are ready to strike down other privacy rights,” said Stephen Gaskill, president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus . “The chaos the [abortion] decision has brought to reproductive rights is nothing compared to what overturning Obergefell will do; it will tear apart families and eliminate benefits and other financial gains that are a core part of a marriage contract.”

The national LGBT Log Cabin Republicans said the legislation would “strengthen civil rights, enshrine marriage equality into federal law, and properly reflect the vast majority of Americans, including Republicans, who support same-sex marriage.”

All House Democrats supported it. So did 47 Republican members of the House, about a quarter of the party’s representatives, with 157 voting no.

A larger share of Florida’s congressional Republicans — six of 16 ― voted “yes.” The supporters included South Florida Republican U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez, Brian Mast and Maria Salazar.

“The Respect for Marriage Act confirms already existing law, requiring states to recognize other states’ marriages. I have always been an ally to the LGBTQ community and will remain so,” Salazar said in a statement this week.

Diaz-Balart said in a statement that his vote reflected a philosophical view. “The concept of all states respecting other states’ decisions on marriage laws is deeply rooted in American jurisprudence and tradition and coincides with my position on reciprocity between states for concealed carry permits.”

Gaskill said Diaz-Balart, Gimenez, Mast and Salazar ``know they have LGBTQ+ constituents. And they all have LGBTQ+ friends and family members.”

Charles Moran, national president of Log Cabin Republicans, said via email that “our four Southeast FL GOP legislators voting in favor of the bill shows their connection to the larger LGBT community, and how important it is in the fabric and culture of the community.”

The other Florida “yes” votes came from U.S. Reps. Kat Cammack, R-Gainesville, and Mike Waltz, R-St Augustine Beach.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fort Walton Beach, voted against the legislation, which he said on Twitter is “erroneously named ‘Respect for Marriage’ Act.’”

Gaetz said Democrats pushed the legislation “in a fit of hysteria triggered by one sentence in a concurring opinion by Justice Thomas,” adding that the Obergefell ruling is not in jeopardy. “Gay marriage doesn’t offend me nearly as much as offending federalism does through this legislation.”

Rubio and the Senate

The day after the House vote, CNN’s chief congressional correspondent, Manu Raju, asked Florida’s senior senator about it. “Marco Rubio told me that he is a NO on House’s same-sex marriage bill, calling it a ‘stupid waste of time,’” Raju wrote on Twitter.

On July 24, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is gay and has a husband, criticized Rubio’s stand on the CNN program “State of the Union.”

“Our marriage deserves to be treated equally and I don’t know why this would be hard for a senator or a congressman,” Buttigieg said. “If they don’t want to spend a lot of time on this, they can vote ‘yes’ and move on, and that would be really reassuring for a lot of families around America.”

Rubio responded via video, criticizing a range of policies he attributed to Democrats, and said he would focus on “real problems,” not what he characterized as the elite, liberal Democratic agenda.

Rubio aides declined to discuss his position this week.

His campaign communications director referred questions to Rubio’s official Senate office. His deputy chief of staff didn’t address questions on the issue in an email response, but suggested instead reporting about legislation to provide health care benefits to veterans suffering toxic burn pit exposure, something that “is going to become law and have a major impact on veterans.”

Within hours of that statement, the burn pit legislation stalled when a majority of Senate Republicans blocked action . Rubio disagreed with most of his Republican colleagues and voted with Democrats to advance the bill.

Moran said Log Cabin Republicans are encouraging members to lobby both Rubio and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to vote for it. There is no indication when, or if, it will be voted on in the Senate.

Prospects are uncertain. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., said this week the 50 Democratic senators would vote yes, but supporters need to have at least 10 Republicans to provide a total of 60 votes needed to overcome any effort by opponents to block action through a filibuster.

Challenge from Demings

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando, said in a statement the legislation would “protect every American couple’s fundamental right to have their marriage treated as equal under federal law.”

Rubio is seeking a third term in November; Demings is challenging him, and condemned his stand on the legislation.

“It is embarrassing that Senator Marco Rubio of Florida would call a bipartisan effort to protect the freedom to marry who you love a ‘stupid waste of time.’” Demings said. “I thought marrying the person you love has always been a good thing.”

