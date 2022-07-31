ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Gaiman breaks some bad news to fan who wanted David Bowie in The Sandman

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Celebrated author Neil Gaiman had to break some bad news to a fan who complained about Gwendoline Christie being cast as Lucifer in Netflix's upcoming comic book adaptation The Sandman instead of David Bowie.

Gaiman's acclaimed graphic novel series is coming to Netflix later this year and follows the Sandman, aka Dream who has been held hostage for half a century and must now travel across times and different worlds to fix the chaos caused by his absence.

Christie, who fans might recognise from Star Wars and Game of Thrones will play Lucifer in the show but some David Bowie fans are upset that the iconic British singer won't be playing the role.

This is because, throughout the comic, Lucifer is depicted to look very much like Bowie and his various personas such as Ziggy Stardust and The Thin White Duke.

Earlier this week, Gaiman tweeted his support of Christie being cast in the role but several fans weren't happy at the news particularly as they believed that Lucifer should have been a man.

One account tweeted: "It is very obvious what Lucifer was supposed to be. You can like a change without acting like it wasn't changed." The tweet was accompanied by several pictures of Bowie alongside Lucifer and there is an obvious visual similarity between the two.

However, casting Bowie in the role would have been impossible as...well...he died in 2016 a huge fact that appears to have gone over some people's heads.

Luckily for some Gaiman was on hand to break the bad news to them about the 'Let's Dance' singer's passing.

Gaiman is working as a writer and producer on The Sandman, which dropped a new trailer last week. The show will star Tom Sturridge in the titular role as well as Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.

The Sandman | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com


Community Policy