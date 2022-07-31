ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

3 free fitness apps and software actually worth your time

By Matt Evans
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Fitbit, what in the world are you doing right now?

Poor Fitbit. With the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 presumably on the horizon, all of its focus should be on the upcoming releases, which are sure to be excellent fitness watches and among the best Fitbit devices you can buy. Instead, it's busy putting out fires caused by disastrous updates to its existing technology.
YOGA
TechRadar

Prey's final cut includes an odd quirk for the Predator franchise

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg believes the Predator film's final runtime was always destined to be 97 minutes long. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at Prey's UK junket, Trachtenberg surprisingly revealed that the sci-fi action movie's runtime was "meant to be". How so? Because every single cut of the upcoming Hulu movie, no matter who edited it, always clocked in at the 97-minute mark.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Obsidian review

We recommend Obsidian as a note-taking app because of its sophisticated features. It also has a stellar user interface that makes using it enjoyable. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Walmart (opens in new tab) Pros. +. Comprehensive feature set. +. Widespread compatibility.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness App#Health And Fitness#Software#Apps#Smart Phone#Ios
TechRadar

Best devices to get the most out of your binge-watching sessions

There is no denying that many consumers are moving away from consuming content only from traditional satellite television services. Some are even eager to wait for their favourite movies to arrive on the OTT they’re subscribed to after their run at the theatres. There is a wide range of...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The best mouse of 2022: 10 top computer mice compared

Don't underestimate the importance of choosing the best mouse to pair with your gaming laptop or PC. Whether you’re strictly looking for a work machine, are a hardcore gamer, or are more creative-minded having the perfect mouse will prevent long-term pain and injury while you create content, work on spreadsheets, or indulge in hours-long gaming sessions.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Yoga
TechRadar

Is it still worth buying the cheapest Apple AirPods in 2022?

The world of wireless earbuds has changed a lot since their launch, but they still have their advantages. If you're wondering what the best AirPods to buy today are, one of the questions you'll almost certainly have is about the cheapest of the options, and whether they're still a good-value buy today.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Why I stopped using my phone as an alarm clock – and why you should too

We’re betting if you opened this article, you use your phone as an alarm clock. It’s likely to be on charge lying on your bedside table, and that’s causing a lot of issues for some people, ranging from stress and anxiety to disturbed sleep and weight gain. It’s far better to leave your phone in another room and switch to one of the best wake-up lights or alarm clocks in order to start your day on the right foot.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Top tips for finding the best accountant for freelancers

Freelance (opens in new tab) life is undeniably more complex than working at a full-time job with a salary, especially when it comes to tax (opens in new tab) affairs – because you’ve got to do all of that yourself. That can be daunting when you see the...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Alternative working methods for a more productive career

If you want to make the most out of your working days – and progress in your career – then you shouldn’t just sit down at your desk and work solidly for eight hours. That might sound counter-productive, but a constant stream of work only leads to tiredness, a lack of concentration and poorer results. Instead, consider an alternative working method to turbo-charge your day-to-day output, and you’ll likely find your career starts going places too.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TechRadar

Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked

We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

6 tips for finding cheap wireless earbuds you need to know right now

When looking to buy the best budget wireless earbuds, you want to get the best value for your money. And in a world where everyone's finances are being stretched more than ever, cheap wireless earbuds are an incredibly tempting proposition. But how do you make sure that you end up...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Here's why your Outlook app has been crashing so hard recently

If you’ve noticed Outlook crashing a lot lately, there could be a simple solution - you're opening the wrong kind of file. Following multiple user complaints, Microsoft invetsigated the issue with its email service, finding that the cause is trying to open an email with a table built-in. According...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

5 tips to boost your LG OLED TV’s picture quality

I recently reviewed LG’s A2 series OLED TV, an entry-level model in the company’s lineup and a good example of a value-oriented set that hits the important picture quality high points we expect from the best 4K TVs. Yes, you could easily spend more on the best OLED TV than the $1,297 / £1,149 / AU$3,176 LG asks for the 55-inch model I reviewed, but I think most people will be more than happy with what the A2 series delivers.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Act fast, you've got 48 hours to claim a free trial with Sling TV

Whether you've been considering cutting the cord or the deed has already been done, Sling TV is one of the cable-alternative streaming services around. That's thanks to its roster of 45+ live TV channels and over 10,000 hours of on-demand content - and right now you can benefit from a free trial that will last for over two weeks.
NFL
TechRadar

Setmore review

AnywhereWorks, an American software company, is the creator of. (opens in new tab). It was founded by Michael Payne, a serial entrepreneur, who serves as the firm’s CEO. The company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has over 400 employees across the globe. Setmore is one of AnywhereWorks’ most...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

How to watch Industry online: stream season 2 of the financial drama from anywhere today

The young bankers of prestigious investment firm Pierpoint & Co. are back for another dose of hard partying and workplace treachery, as season 2 of Industry hits screens. The razor-sharp London-set dramedy premiered at the height of lockdown, and this new eight-episode run of the show sees the group of upstart analysts trying to make the transition from graduates to fully-fledged traders in a financial world upended by the pandemic. Follow our guide to find out how to watch Industry season 2 online today where you are.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

The best laptops under $1000/£1000

Rest assured that you’ll find something in the best laptops under $1,000/£1,000 aisle if you need a notebook that’s powerful but not piggy bank breaking. While most people will be satisfied with a bargain-basement laptop, some of us need just a little more power to see us through our day. But, that also doesn’t mean that you have to splurge more than $1,000/£1,000 for one.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy