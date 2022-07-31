ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, WI

'Like medicine from God': Wisconsin cherry orchard offers taste of home for immigrant families

boreal.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
MLive

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings while tubing on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Maple, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Spring Valley, WI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
River Falls, WI
People

Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'

The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
STILLWATER, MN
Bring Me The News

Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11

Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.
BLAINE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Cherry#Medicine#Tast#Ukrainians#Mpr News#Romanian
travelnoire.com

5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota

Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
mygateway.news

Western Wisconsin Health sells land to Kwik Trip

BALDWIN, WI – Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is excited to announce the sale of the downtown Baldwin property (the old hospital site) to Kwik Trip. As part of the purchase agreement Kwik Trip is donating the current downtown Baldwin Kwik Trip land and building (1010 Main St, Baldwin, WI) to the Village of Baldwin, which will become the new location of the Baldwin Community Food Pantry.
BALDWIN, WI
KARE 11

Another Twin Cities metro restaurant will close this weekend

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Grumpy's Bar & Grill announced Sunday that their Roseville location would close July 30. The restaurant said in a Facebook post over the weekend that their mortgage is forcing them to close. "What got us was when the folks holding your mortgage say “Sell or we call the note," the post said.
Bring Me The News

Woman dies following rollover crash on I-35 in Forest Lake

The Minnesota State Patrol has updated a crash report from Sunday to note that one of the people involved has died. According to the report, Alexis Haylee Covey, 60, of Forest Lake, was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 35 north of Highway 8 in Forest Lake at approximately 4:20 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

Comments / 0

Community Policy