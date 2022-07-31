Last Man Standing: Kevin De Bruyne Now Undisputed Manchester City Leader

bitterandblue.sbnation.com
Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?
Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent) The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons. Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.
Fan Letters: Off-field special - will Sunderland please get their act together?
Read the statement from the club this morning, and my goodness, what a shambles! I have never heard such limp wording from a club regarding a potentially dangerous situation (they even outdid American sports clubs, which are notorious for putting out grandiose-sounding statements that really say nothing). Very appalling that...
On This Day (4 August 2018): Good vibes only as Sunderland win first League One game at the SOL
Winning a match with a last-minute winner at any level is the best tonic for a team, and you could feel the sense of joy and relief as Lynden Gooch’s header hit the back of the net in the 96th minute of the game against Charlton - which, quite unbelievably, occurred on this day four years ago.
Thursday August 4th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
Official: Chelsea sign Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have completed the signing of highly rated and highly promising goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who is set to join the club on January 1 after finishing out the 2022 MLS season with the Chicago Fire. Both teams confirmed the deal today, which sees the 18-year-old sign a 6-year contract to...
Manchester City or Liverpool? BBC Pundits Give Thoughts on Title Race
It’s the part of the season that leaves us smiling, grimacing and scratching our heads and asking where the logic is. Yes, the BBC pundits have given their predictions on who will finish in the top four and the eventual champions. And, this season, 13 of the 22 pundits...
Barcelona financial problems playing into Azpilicueta, Alonso, De Jong situations; Aubameyang, too?
Barcelona and Chelsea have become unexpectedly intertwined in this transfer window, and mostly to their advantage, with the Blaugrana snapping up Andreas Christensen from us on a free transfer, then gazumping the Blues for both Raphinha and Jules Koundé (and, in a way, Ousmane Dembélé, too). And...
Report: Cardiff targeting Tottenham striker Kion Etete
Everyone knows who the prime talents coming out of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy are at the moment. Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett are perhaps the two best known young strikers at the club, and both Alfie Devine and Harvey White are also gaining as potential future stars. But we haven’t...
Premier League Preview: Three Very Specific Predictions for the new season
Manchester City kick off the season this weekend. So, ahead of the return of the Premier League, we will have days of preview content. From questions, predictions and squad looks, we have a little bit of everything as we approach the new season. Today, we take a stab at predicting...
Yangel Herrera loaned to Girona FC
Another CFG deal that ends in Girona FC. The CFG club has added Yangel Herrera on loan for the season. This one is different as the deal could be permanent depending on performance by club and player. He joins recently added, Taty Castellanos from sister club NYCFC. The band is...
Chelsea agree personal terms with Marc Cucurella — report
Chelsea appear to be moving swiftly to take advantage of a perhaps unexpected opportunity to sign full back Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion, and have already reached “full agreement” over personal terms with the 24-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano. Of course, this bit was never going...
REPORT: Tottenham reject Brighton approach for Sergio Reguilon
Interesting. Sergio Reguilon is quite clearly “surplus to requirement” (as the phrase goes) at Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks like at least one approach for him as been beaten back this summer. The Guardian is reporting that Spurs rejected interest in Reguilon from Brighton & Hove Albion and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make another attempt.
Darwin Nuñez: “I Want to Keep On Lifting Trophies”
There are worse ways to start one’s life as a player at a new club than scoring the goal that seals silverware in your official debut. That was the experience for Darwin Nuñez, who scored the third goal in Liverpool’s 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.
Manchester City’s Stance Over Cucurella is Right
Other clubs take note - the days of being held to ransom for players is over and City’s stance on the Marc Cucurella deal is evidence of that. The blues valued the Brighton defender at nothing more than £40m, yet Brighton were holding out for £50m+ for a defender that has spent one season in the Premier League. And City’s decision to walk away from a deal was correct.
CONFIRMED: Young Everton forward heads out on loan
Everton confirmed today that our 19 year old forward Lewis Dobbin will spend the forthcoming season at League One Derby County. Dobbin’s new mission will be at a club previously managed by Blues legend Wayne Rooney and our current manager Frank Lampard. Although the Rams will no doubt still...
Trial by fire: Youngsters Erik ten Hag may rely on in his first season
Manchester United proudly boasts a rich history of promoting youth players into the first team and selecting academy graduates in the squad for each match. With a senior team that has only seen three new additions to a squad that has lost six players this summer transfer window, manager Erik ten Hag may very well look to academy graduates this season to fill the void in United’s slim squad depth across the pitch.
Lampard insists Everton do not have to sell to buy new players
Everton begin the 2022/23 season with two key areas of the pitch still to be addressed, although they do have until the end of this month before the transfer window closes to do so. Richarlison — and more particularly, his goals — is yet to be replaced and now Dominic...
Kalvin Phillips on Life at Manchester City
Kalvin Phillips has arrived at Manchester City and his expectations have been mostly met. Speaking to British GQ, the midfielder had a ton of to say about the club, Pep and the players. Let’s dive in:. “Obviously it’s very different but I feel right at home – it’s been...
Roker Rapport Podcast: Welcome back to the Championship - The Sunderland 1-1 Coventry Review!
Was that a satisfactory way to return to Championship action after so long away?. How class were Pritchard, Clarke and Gooch - They all have points to prove it seems;. What about that display organisation from the fans and The Spirit of 37 group? Stunning work from all involved. What...
Everton announce new shirt sleeve sponsor
Everton have announced a new shirt sleeve sponsor — Boxt. The Toffees were the only team in the Premier League last season to not have a shirt sleeve sponsor, with the club saying that no firms had met their internal valuation for what they saw that sponsorship worth. Boxt...
