ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Alabama man driving lawnmower on road killed in crash with vehicle

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfTF1_0gzSPIm100
Mower death: An Alabama man riding a lawnmower on a road died when he collided with a vehicle. (Pgiam/iStock)

CLANTON, Ala. — An Alabama man driving a lawnmower on a road was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was killed at 1:54 p.m. CDT in Clanton, AL.com reported.

According to a news release from the Clanton Police Department, the man attempted to cross a street in the northern section of the city and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle.

The man on the lawnmower died from his injuries, WBRC-TV reported. The person driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the television station.

“Prayers for all of those affected by this incident,’’ the Clanton Police Department said in its news release.

Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Woman shot, killed at Marathon gas station on Highway 280 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station Wednesday night. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba said the Hoover 911 Center received a call around 8:28 p.m. reporting a person shot inside of the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280, near Hugh Daniel Drive.
HOOVER, AL
WSFA

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a five-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter. 57-year-old Pamella Shelton of Wetumpka has been found guilty of killing her 2-year-old step-granddaughter, Rosalie Rawls. An Elmore County jury convicted Shelton on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
WETUMPKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Clanton, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Clanton, AL
Accidents
Clanton, AL
Crime & Safety
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Involved in Pursuit that Leads to Crash

Montgomery police were involved in a chase that led to a wreck involving the suspect’s vehicle. Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman says at about 6PM tonight, the Special Operations Division tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Rice Street and May Street. Coleman says the driver...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on I-459 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Interstate 459 North was reopened in Birmingham at 10:15 a.m., six hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near Derby Parkway. Learn more in the video above. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Ronald Orton of Birmingham. Authorities said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed, 1 injured in Childersburg shooting

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead and another injured. According to CPD, officers arrived at 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing community around 6:34 p.m. Officers then noticed two men had been shot and one was suffering […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Lawn Mowers#Driving#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
WSFA

Death investigation underway in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested after shooting at Coosa County deputy

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after breaking into someone’s home and firing a shot at an officer Thursday in Coosa County. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s, officers received a call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39, saying that someone had broken into their home. After arriving Deputy Logan Mitchell […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSFA

Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing multiple charges after a child, found walking alone Monday night, led investigators to a horrific discovery. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett has confirmed the arrest of Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37. The man is being held on three counts of capital murder after two decomposing bodies were found, as well as one count of first-degree kidnapping after the child was discovered walking along a roadside. He is also being charged with two counts of abuse of corpse.
AUBURN, AL
UPI News

Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Man Killed By Car While Riding Lawnmower On Roadway

We received terrible news out of Clanton Alabama this morning. Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama. But today they are in the news because of a horrific accident. A man on a riding lawnmower was killed while riding on a roadway. Saturday at around 1:54 PM...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
172K+
Followers
120K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy