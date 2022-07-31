Fire Displaces More Than a Dozen Residents in Quincy

Authorities are trying to track down the person who abandoned a 1-year-old Chihuahua in Malden last week, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Bailey, as he's been named, was found hiding in the bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail near Dell and Branch streets, the ARL said. He was filthy and emaciated, weighing just 2.7 pounds, and had scabs and bald spots in his fur. He also tested positive for Giardia, a parasite, suggesting he was living in unsanitary conditions. Bailey likely would not have survived if he hadn't been found, ARL officials said.

MALDEN, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO