Fire Displaces More Than a Dozen Residents in Quincy

whdh.com
Malden firefighters battle 3-alarm house fire
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Malden Fire Department battled a 3-alarm house fire on Judson Street Wednesday afternoon. The firefighters put out the flames, but there was heavy damage to the back of the building and deck. After the flames were extinguished, crews remained on site after to take care...
nbcboston.com
Trailers Holding Construction Debris Go Up in Flames in Yarmouth
Several trailers holding construction debris in Yarmouth, Mass. caught fire early Thursday morning. The Yarmouth Fire Department got called to the burning trailers at the town's transfer station just after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Crews arrived to find four 40-foot long trailers fully involved in fire.
nbcboston.com
Crews Respond to Downed Tree, Power Lines in Roxbury
A street in Roxbury was buzzing overnight with first responders and power crews responding after a tree and power lines went down. Crews responded to 53 Beech Glen Street early Thursday morning, according to the Boston Police Department. No injuries were reported. As of 2:30 a.m., a building inspector and...
nbcboston.com
First Responders in Chelsea Make ‘Aggressive Attack' to Knock Down Fire
A fire broke out overnight at a three-decker building in Chelsea, Mass. that took an aggressive response by first responders to knock down. The call came in for the fire on John Street just after 1 a.m. Thursday, according to Chelsea Fire Department Chief Leonard Albanese. The first firefighters to...
Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)
Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
nbcboston.com
Dry Weather Sparks Brush Fires Across Mass.
Firefighters across Massachusetts and elsewhere in New England are having to chase hot spots every day as drought conditions fuel wildfires and prompt water bans. The Town of Weymouth is one of those that recently enacted water use restrictions. Signs of heat and drought are evident everywhere in Massachusetts. On...
whdh.com
Police investigate crash involving scooter in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a scooter at the intersection of Beech Street and Broadway in Revere. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
nbcboston.com
Model Rocket Sparks Fast-Moving Fire, Damaging Topsfield Athletic Fields
A family that was setting off model rockets inadvertently sparked a fast-moving grass fire that seriously damaged a park housing several athletic fields in Topsfield, Massachusetts. Topsfield fire and rescue said they received a 911 call at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday from a person who was at Pye Brook Park with...
WCVB
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver outside Whole Foods in Newton, Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Newton police are seeking more information about a vehicle that left the scene of a pedestrian crash that happened outside a Whole Foods Market in the Massachusetts city. Police said via Facebook that the pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk outside the Whole Foods at 916...
WCVB
Crews work to contain large, smoky brush fire in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Firefighters in Massachusetts are working to contain a large brush fire that is burning near residential neighborhoods in the Cape Ann region. Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said the department first received reports of the two-alarm fire in the area of Poles Hill and Riverview Road at about 10:45 a.m. Monday.
nbcboston.com
Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach
A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
nbcboston.com
Dozens Evacuated After Sprinkler Line Bursts at Chelsea Apartment Building
Dozens of people were forced out of their homes Tuesday when a pipe broke at an apartment building in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to the building on Broadway late morning. They say around 750 gallons of water cascaded down from the third floor to the basement when a sprinkler line branch broke.
nbcboston.com
Overnight Fire in Chelsea Sends Firefighter to Hospital; Around 30 Displaced
A firefighter has been sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Chelsea, according to the Chelsea Fire Department. The call came in around 1 a.m., and when crews arrived to Blossom Street, they found heavy fire on all three floors at the back of the building, Chelsea Deputy Chief Michael Masucci said on scene.
nbcboston.com
Man Indicted for Arson in Fire at Wind Tiki Restaurant in Webster
A man has been indicted in connection with a fire that destroyed the Wind Tiki restaurant in March, a popular spot for Chinese food in Webster, Massachusetts. Joel Batista-Viera, 42, of Webster, was indicted on 14 charges by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Friday. The charges include arson, breaking and entering and vandalism, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's office.
nbcboston.com
Emaciated Chihuahua Weighing Under 3 Pounds Found Abandoned in Malden
Authorities are trying to track down the person who abandoned a 1-year-old Chihuahua in Malden last week, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Bailey, as he's been named, was found hiding in the bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail near Dell and Branch streets, the ARL said. He was filthy and emaciated, weighing just 2.7 pounds, and had scabs and bald spots in his fur. He also tested positive for Giardia, a parasite, suggesting he was living in unsanitary conditions. Bailey likely would not have survived if he hadn't been found, ARL officials said.
whdh.com
Police investigate shooting scene on Esmond Street in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has been taken to the hospital from a shooting scene on Esmond Street in Roxbury. Police were seen putting up crime scene tape as they were investigating. A car was also towed from that scene but police have not said how that is connected. No...
WCVB
Pedestrian hit by car in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
BOSTON — A person was seriously injured when they were hit by a car Tuesday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The incident happened near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Seaver Street at around around 10 p.m. Boston police said a person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
nbcboston.com
Helping Families Afford the Cost of Owning a Pet
Pets can be pricey, but the MSPCA Community Outreach program aims to help deserving families cover the costs associated with owning a furry friend. The mobile van is out in Dorchester the first and third of every month. Check out the MSPCA website for more details. Throughout the month of...
nbcboston.com
Injured Bald Eagle Rescued by First Responders in West Newbury
An injured bald eagle was rescued from the banks of the Merrimack River in West Newbury Sunday thanks to a team effort by police, animal control and a 911 dispatcher. Two West Newbury officers responded to the report of the injured bird just after 2 p.m. Sunday, in an area along the Merrimack on River Road. Police Sgt. Rich Parenteau and Officer Matt Dixon found the eagle in a brush-covered area, before calling in Animal Control Officer Kayla Provencher for more help.
