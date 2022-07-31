ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Forecast: Ready for some heat, humidity?

By Alexis Walters
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Overnight, skies stay quiet as temperatures slip into the mid and upper 60s.

Your Monday Starts dry, but by late afternoon scattered rain and storms start to pop up from west to east. A few could be hanging around for your evening commute.

The day will be steamy with highs in the upper 80s and higher humidity. Scattered stronger storms will move in during the late afternoon. An isolated severe storm with damaging winds is possible.

Drying out Tuesday but staying hot and humid through most of the week.

The heat will be the big story! It has been spending much of the last few weeks in the south central US and the desert southwest. By late next week, the heat dome will nudge into the Ohio Valley giving us a couple of 90-degree days. So far, we have experienced 90 degrees or higher on 11 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 12.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

