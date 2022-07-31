Sunday 7: It’s a little early for the Patriots to be AIO-ing!

1 – “Improvise, adapt and overcome” is essentially an unofficial slogan of the U.S. Marine Corps.

This week in New England we learned that at least one key member of the offense is taking a similar approach to life on a Patriots offense that is in the midst of streamlining its terminology and finding its way with a new, unique coaching triumvirate of Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

On the opening day of training camp 2022, the same day that quarterback Mac Jones was professing how much he loves the “open conversation” that’s taking place as the Patriots try to overcome the significant loss of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels , left tackle Trent Brown declared that for the players it was all about “AIO.”

Brown was specifically asked what it was like to have the offensive line coach Patricia more than 100 yards away with the skill position players for portions of practice while he and the rest of the line group did drills with developing young assistant offensive line coach Billy Yates.

“We just…it’s AIO. Adapt, improvise, overcome. Whoever is down there we have to listen, pay attention and jot down all the details,” Brown explained.

Though it may be curious for a player to note that the coaching situation must be “overcome” on the first day of camp, Brown did go on to say that it doesn’t really complicate things for players.

“Not at all. It just doesn’t,” Brown said, no further explanation offered.

That’s good, because if it did that would certainly be alarming. Especially at a time when the Patriots haven’t even practiced in pads yet.

2 – When Patricia is needed elsewhere at practice or maybe even on the sideline on game days, it will indeed be Yates overseeing the offensive line group. Yates is in his second season as the Patriots assistant offensive line coach. Prior to that he spent three years working with the offensive line on Patricia’s staff with the Lions. Yates played five seasons on the offensive line in New England from 2004-08, playing 67 games for legendary line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

“I think he brings a bit of an old-school mentality, him being on the other side of the fence of playing here under coach Scar,” Brown said of Yates. “So I think he brings a cool perspective to the room as well. It makes me want to go even that much harder for him.

“He played here. So he knows everything we’re supposed to be doing and how it’s supposed to be done the Patriot way.”

3 – Brown, who re-signed this offseason to remain literally and figuratively big part of the Patriots line was one of the more entertaining interviews of the first day of camp. Beyond his thoughts on the Patriots “AIO” mentality, he declared that third-year linebacker Josh Uche was ready for a “breakout” season and also put Belichick’s rare glowing comments about the second-year quarterback Jones in a different light.

“Maybe he’s getting a little soft in his old age,” Brown said with a big laugh of his 70-year-old coach saying Jones had already made “dramatic improvement.”

4 – Speaking of Belichick, it’s no surprise that he spent nearly every second of each of the first four days of training camp working with the offensive side of the ball. Beyond just overseeing the unit’s work and play-calling, Belichick could be seen taking a hands-on approach with players at various points, such as showing rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton the finer aspects of running a certain route.

Not only are fans and media alike aware of Belichick taking on primarily an offensive role at this point in the summer team building process, but his defensive players are as well.

After the defense gave up a touchdown during a competitive 11-on-11 segment in the red zone, veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler was asked what happened on the play that left the entire defense doing push-ups?

“I don’t know, man. Looks like Bill Belichick is an offensive coach now. He ain’t on our side no more,” Butler said with a smile.

5 – Anyone who’s been to an NFL training camp or even seen photos of summer practice action has noticed that players – offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and a tight ends -- are now wearing extra protection on their heads. The Guardian Cap is an padded shell worn over helmets that according to the NFL reduces the impact of collisions by 10 percent if worn by one player and 20 percent when worn by both colliding players. Players will wear the Guardian Cap at practice until the second preseason game.

A number of players were asked about the Guardian Cap and didn’t seem to mind the new piece of equipment, specifically as a piece of practice equipment.

“I don’t think you should wear them in a game. It’s not going to look right. We’re not going to like that. But I think it’s good to wear in practice. You don’t need that kind of contact in practice. You want to protect your players, especially if it’s not a game and it doesn’t count. So I think it’s a good idea,” Butler said, though defensive backs, wide receivers and running backs curiously aren’t yet wearing the Guardian Cap.

6 – Beyond the questions about the offensive coaching staff and how it might affect Jones’ development as a second-year Pro Bowl quarterback, maybe the biggest question facing the Patriots this summer is in regards to the cornerback position. After trading away former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore last season, New England lost Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Chargers in free agency this offseason. In less than a year the Patriots went from having two Pro Bowl-caliber, No. 1 cornerbacks to versatile veteran returning starter Jalen Mills as the only somewhat known commodity at the position. Butler is back from retirement. Terrance Mitchell is a journeyman veteran addition who’s taken reps opposite Mills early in camp.

Youngsters like Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade are still trying to find their footing. And rookie draft picks Marcus Jones (third round) and Jack Jones (fourth round) look like they will get a shot to have significant roles right out the gates of their pro careers.

Externally there may be plenty of doubt, but Marcus Jones – who was an All-American returner in college at Houston and will be given every shot to contribute in that area immediately in New England – offered up nothing but youthful confidence when asked for his thoughts this week on the cornerback room at Gillette Stadium.

“Ready to dominate,” Jones said.

Though that might be a tad overly optimistic, the cornerbacks have been a feisty, competitive group through the first four training camp practices in shorts and helmets against a passing attack that’s also very much a work in progress.

7 – While Marcus Jones is obviously a talented returner – he had nine total punt (3) or kickoff (6) return touchdowns in college career – it was worth noting the athleticism shown in that role in a training camp practice competition this week by first-round rookie offensive lineman Cole Strange. Yes, you read that correctly.

Late in Friday’s practice both Jones and wide receiver Tre Nixon displayed their return ability by catching punts while holding one, two, three and even four other footballs in their hands or under their shirts.

Afterwards, Strange and defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell got into the fun, the projected starting left guard winning the battle by making a running catch of a punt while holding another ball in his hands.

Jones was impressed, even if he probably doesn’t have to worry about a strange candidate joining the punt return competition.

“Oh, you seen some athleticism for sure,” Jones said of Strange. “So that was one of those situations like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know he had it in him.’ So that was good to see.”