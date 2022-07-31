ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jack Pellerito
4d ago

Just another slow night in Detroit, but it's been great to watch the News and they'll tell you things are getting better in Detroit.

Margaret Combs
4d ago

Not in the SAFE CITY OF DETROIT 🤣 🤣🤣😂. The mayor and the Chief of Police are always talking about SAFE CITY OF DETROIT 🤣

A.D. Mitchell
4d ago

and for those are in a block Club they should get I think each household to get at least $50 to $75 off purchasing cameras from Home Depot or Lowe's or something like that this also wouldn't deter violence

ClickOnDetroit.com

3-year-old girl expected to be OK after being shot in Detroit home

DETROIT – A 3-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital after being shot overnight in a home on Detroit’s west side. The shooting happened just after midnight on Thursday morning inside a home on Littlefield Street near Schaefer Highway and West Chicago. An investigation is underway to uncover exactly what happened.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Suspect shot by police in Southwest Detroit, officials say

SOUTHWEST DETROIT – Officials say police officers have shot a suspect in Southwest Detroit. Police say that the incident occurred in the Schaffer Highway I-75 area near Annabell Street. Officials say a foot pursuit ensued that involved the Detroit police when weapons were drawn. Police say several shots were...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family mourns birthday party shooting victim in Detroit

DETROIT – There’s new information on the mass shooting on Coyle Street from over the weekend. Officials say eight people were shot, and two died. The suspected shooter is in custody, and the family of one of the victims spoke with Local 4. What started out as a...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek info on a Dollar General armed robbery from July

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General in early July. At 4:47 p.m. on July 9, the armed robber walked into the Dollar General located on Schaefer and Chicago. Police did not say what he left the store with.
