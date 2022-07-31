ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookie CB Chase Lucas earns praise from Dan Campbell

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
When Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked which rookies are catching his eye, Campbell noted it’s difficult to evaluate a lot without pads being on in practices. But two names sprang to mind for the energetic coach.

First up was No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, who has been off to a great start in a very visible role. After Campbell praised Hutchinson, his attention turned to the final Lions pick in the 2022 NFL draft, cornerback Chase Lucas.

“I would say Lucas – Lucas has caught my eye, and I would tell you – particularly in the special teams drills,” Campbell said before Saturday’s practice. “That’s where I really see it, the compete drills. And there’s an awareness about him, he’s pretty instinctive, and he’s aggressive and you’ve got to have all of that to be a good special teams player.”

Lucas has done fine in team drills, primarily serving as the third-team slot cornerback. He has bumped up to the second unit for reps, too.

Campbell also made mention of sixth-round rookie Malcolm Rodriguez in a special teams context, explaining that the lack of pads makes deeper evaluation more difficult for defenders.

