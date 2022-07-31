Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen: Stephen Welsh header & Jota stunner seal opening-day win for reigning champions

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno has left Arsenal to join Premier League newcomers Fulham, the clubs have announced. Fulham will pay an initial £3 million, with a further £1m due to Arsenal based on Premier League appearances. Arsenal will receive an additional £2m if Fulham maintain their Premier League status this season and another £2m if they do the same the following campaign, meaning the total package could be worth up to £8m.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO