Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen: Stephen Welsh header & Jota stunner seal opening-day win for reigning champions

ESPN
Why the Scottish Premiership has become essential viewing for Australian fans
On Saturday, Wollongong-born former Western Sydney Wanderers defender Philip Cancar and his new Livingston teammates welcomed Rangers to the Tony Macaroni Arena -- affectionately known as the Spaghettihad -- to open the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season. Alas, it wasn't quite the debut the 21-year-old might have envisioned when he joined...
ESPN
Bernd Leno completes transfer from Arsenal to Fulham for initial £3 million
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno has left Arsenal to join Premier League newcomers Fulham, the clubs have announced. Fulham will pay an initial £3 million, with a further £1m due to Arsenal based on Premier League appearances. Arsenal will receive an additional £2m if Fulham maintain their Premier League status this season and another £2m if they do the same the following campaign, meaning the total package could be worth up to £8m.
Dean Henderson Breaks Silence On Manchester United Loan Exit This Summer
Dean Henderson has broken silence over the circumstances in which he secured a loan exit from Manchester United in this summer's transfer window, in a brutally honest interview with TalkSport
BBC
Timo Werner: Chelsea hold talks with RB Leipzig about forward returning to German club
Chelsea have held talks with RB Leipzig about forward Timo Werner returning to the Bundesliga club on loan. The German international, 26, left Leipzig to join Chelsea in 2020 but has struggled to make his mark, scoring 10 goals in 56 Premier League appearances. Chelsea have bolstered their attack with...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England beat Uganda 56-35 to advance to netball semi-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Unbeaten defending champions England secured a netball semi-final spot at the Commonwealth Games with...
‘I Don’t Think the Position That Liverpool Were in Last Season Will Be Repeated Any Time Soon’ - Former Liverpool Midfielder on Quadruple Hopes
Last season Liverpool found themselves in all three major cup competition finals, and took the Premier League title race to the final day, narrowly missing out on becoming champions for the 20th time by one point, former Liverpool midfielder believes this feat won't happen again.
BBC
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager wants more referee 'transparency'
Football should follow rugby union and give referees microphones for more transparency around decision making, says Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson. The Robins lost their first match of the new season 2-1 to Hull City on Saturday, during which the Tigers were awarded a controversial penalty. Pearson also wants VAR...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher retains Commonwealth title and Jordan Houlden wins bronze
Watch England's Jack Laugher win gold to retain his Commonwealth title in the men's 1m springboard final, while compatriot Jordan Houlden takes bronze on day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. FOLLOW LIVE: Live text commentary and streams. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's Jack Laugher and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix win diving golds
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Jack Laugher and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won the first diving titles on offer at the...
A Leeds Domino's pizza shop rebranded itself after one of England's European championship winners who used to work there
Lucy Bronze worked as a chef at Domino's in Headingley while studying at Leeds Beckett University in the early-2010s.
