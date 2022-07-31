Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring

www.wmur.com
Reward announced for information leading to arrest of a New Hampshire kidnapping suspect
There is a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a kidnapping suspect. Police said Peter Curtis, 34, should be considered armed and dangerous. He abducted a woman late last week at random and in a public place, police said. They said she was unharmed. Officers said Curtis...
New Hampshire fugitive Peter Curtis may be in Massachusetts, U.S. Marshals ask for assistance
New Hampshire authorities are asking for the public’s help locating Peter Curtis, a fugitive wanted in connection to kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a narcotics-related probation violation. Curtis may be in Massachusetts, according to U.S. Marshals. Curtis, 34, of Maine, is wanted in connection to a...
C-6 Drug Control Unit Bust Plymouth Man on Drug Trafficking Charges
DA: Dorchester man caught leaving Puerto Rican Festival with high-capacity ghost gun
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested leaving the Puerto Rican Festival Sunday evening with a high-capacity, laser-sighted ghost gun, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said. Marc Serrano, 28, appeared in Boston Municipal Court Monday on charges of carrying a firearm without a license as a second...
NH police warn that ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in abduction was seen in Mass.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Brentwood police at 603-642-8817 or any local police department. Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are warning the public to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a recent abduction. Peter M. Curtis...
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
New Hampshire's largest cities on track to have most deadly opioid overdoses in years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire’s largest cities are on track to see the most opioid deaths in years. From January through July, Manchester had 37 suspected opioid deaths. It's on track to have the highest number of opioid deaths since 2017. Nashua saw 29 suspected opioid deaths —...
Woman, 2 children found dead in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. – Investigators are looking into the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children in New Hampshire.Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday the bodies were found at a home in Northfield. State and local police are investigating.The police presence on quiet Wethersfield Drive Wednesday spanned hours. SkyEye video shows New Hampshire cruisers and investigative units parked out front of a home. Inside, teams carefully collected evidence and photographed a scene. No additional details have been released.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Prosecution rests in trial of truck driver in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club, including three from Southern New England, acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck.
Harmony Montgomery: Lawyers of Adam Montgomery, father to 8-year-old missing child, ask to suppress statements made to police
On Tuesday, lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery, an 8-year-old New Hampshire that’s been missing since 2019, filed two motions to suppress statements their client made to police on two separate occasions. Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested in January for felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against...
Police investigating death of two children, one woman in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after three suspicious deaths were reported in a New Hampshire home on Wednesday afternoon. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says a woman and two children were found dead at a Northfield residence. Police were on scene in the area of Wethersfield...
Death of New Hampshire police academy recruit puts focus on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire police academy recruit on the second day of classes is the focus of a full-scale investigation. The director of Police Standards and Training announced the untimely death after the man's body was found in his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Massachusetts Couple Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery (PHOTOS)
As you're well aware, Berkshire County, it's crazy out there. The details in this latest crime caper almost sound like the plot of a movie. A Massachusetts couple was recently arrested in New Hampshire after an armed robbery eventually turned into a high-speed car chase which then resulted in a home invasion/hostage situation.
NH crash trial turns to substances in trucker’s blood
Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, was impaired and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.
Lawyers for Adam Montgomery seek to suppress statements to police
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers for the father of a missing Manchester girl are asking a court to suppress statements he made to police. Harmony Montgomery, 8, has not been seen in two years. Her father, Adam Montgomery, was arrested in January and charged with assault, interference with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.
New Hampshire officials investigating suspicious deaths
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are responding to the scene of three suspicious deaths at a residence in Northfield. The state attorney general's office, as well as state and local police, are currently investigating the deaths of an adult woman and two juveniles. No further information is available...
Investigation continues at Northfield home where bodies of woman, 2 children found
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — An active investigation continued Thursday morning at a Northfield home where the bodies of a woman and two children were discovered Wednesday. The state police Major Crimes Unit arrived at 56 Wethersfield Drive just before 9 a.m. Thursday. Sources told News 9 that Northfield and state...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Man wins $1 million after Salem store clerk hands him wrong ticket
A New Hampshire man never intended to buy the lottery ticket that ultimately won him a $1 million prize. Marcus Miller, of Hudson, had hoped to buy a $10 lottery ticket at Tropicana Market in Salem, Massachusetts. When the store clerk mistakenly instead handed him a $5 ticket, he decided to keep it, he told state lottery officials.
