Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled

www.boreal.org
Related
KAAL-TV
Dozens of new Minnesota laws took effect Monday
(ABC 6 News) - Several new laws took effect on Monday in Minnesota. Fines for off-highway vehicle violations have increased, and new civil penalties have been created for snowmobiles. A first violation will now cost $250 instead of $100, a second offense will cost $500 instead of $200, and third and subsequent penalties have doubled to $1,000.
mprnews.org
Minnesota nurses vote 'no confidence' in health care execs
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals are issuing votes of no confidence in their hospital leadership. No confidence votes were taken at several heath care providers including Fairview Health Services, Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke’s Duluth. Negotiators for the Minnesota Nurses Association are in contract...
boreal.org
Bill would extend jobless benefits for 26 months for laid off Northland Mining workers
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - August 3, 2022. Rep. Rob Ecklund has drafted legislation to extend unemployment benefits for laid off Northshore Mining workers for an additional 26 weeks. Cleveland Cliffs CEO Laurenco Goncalves announced last week that the Northshore Mine would be idled at least through April...
Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception
AITKIN, Minn. — A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman's human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception.Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist, based on his religious beliefs, refused to accommodate her request. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth.The trial in the civil case comes amid national political debate about contraception under federal law with the U.S. House last week passing a bill that would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Minnesota reminds parents to save back-to-school receipts for potential tax benefits
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - August means it's almost time for kids to head back to class and things are already in full swing at Kiddywampus in downtown Hopkins. "The stuff that is kind of the currency on the school bus...you would find that with us!" said founder and CEO Amy Saldanha.
kymnradio.net
Ellison says Viking Terrace residents deserve protection; Rice County election scrutiny result of ‘misinformation’
Last week, Lakeshore Management, the company that recently purchased the Viking Terrace Manufactured Home. Park in Northfield, announced that it would roll back nearly all the changes it had sought to instill in the park last Spring. Lakeshore’s change of heart came after the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
boreal.org
Law aims to tackle microchip shortage in Northland
Mitchell Zimmermann - KBJR 6 News - August 3, 2022. Daugherty Appliance Sales and Service in Cloquet has struggled to get appliances into their doors in the last two years. “There are still a lot of back orders and a lot of delays out there,” Tom Bredigheimer, the owner of the store said.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota advocates celebrate passage of burn pit bill
A victory for veterans as burn pit legislation is headed for President Joe Biden’s desk. The PACT Act will make it easier for veterans who were exposed to burn pits while serving overseas to get access to health care and disability benefits. “From 2007 to 2020, 70 percent of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
boreal.org
Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force issues first report
Image: Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force. The Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force issued its first report yesterday, including 10 unanimously adopted recommendations to begin addressing gaps in services and response to violence against Indigenous people. The...
fox9.com
Walz, Jensen have heated first debate to kick off fall campaign
MORGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen sparred over the state's COVID-19 response, the economy, and rural issues during their first — and, for now, only — face-to-face meeting. A standing room-only crowd packed the main barn at FarmFest, the yearly celebration of...
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
boreal.org
DNR seeks input on proposed special fishing regulations (including Cook and Lake County)
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 1, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for input on several special fishing regulation proposals. Each year, the DNR proposes new special fishing regulations that apply to individual waters and asks the public for input about the proposals....
Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballot
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Days before next week's primary, election leaders put voting equipment to the test.Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Burnsville's city hall Wednesday afternoon.Election officials there checked the accuracy of their voting machines.It's all part of an effort to make sure Tuesday's primary elections are fair and every vote gets counted.If you'd like to see which races will be on your ballot, click here.
kxlp941.com
High-profile races in Minnesota’s primary election, one week away
Minnesota’s primary election is one week from today (Tues 8/9), when voters winnow-down the field for the November election. Republican-endorsed attorney general candidate Jim Schultz faces a challenge from fellow Republican Doug Wardlow, the Minnesota GOP’s choice in the last election. In the 5th Congressional District — Minneapolis and near suburbs — high-profile Democratic U-S Representative Ilhan Omar is being challenged by moderate Democrat Don Samuels, who analysts say is the underdog. In the 1st Congressional District in southern Minnesota, voters will decide whether Republican-endorsed candidate Brad Finstad or GOP challenger Jeremy Munson is on the ballot this fall.
Minnesota DOC searching for level 3 predatory offender Tyree Johnson
ST. PAUL – Authorities are searching for a dangerous sex offender who violated the conditions of his "intensive supervised release."Tyree Terrell Johnson, 31, is a level 3 predatory offender who posted bond last month and was released from the Hennepin County Jail, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Johnson has pending felony charges against him for failure to register as a predatory offender, and escape from custody. He also has an extensive criminal history which includes multiple first-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions and domestic assault. The DOC says "Johnson has ties to the Twin Cities area and was reported to be frequently riding Metro Transit."He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He is bald and has a goatee and mustache. He also has several tattoos, including "two tear drops near his right eye and one tear drop near his left eye," and neck tattoos that read "Katrina Stillday" and "Kimberleigh."Call 911 or the DOC at 651-361-7124 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Comments / 4