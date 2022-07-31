ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled

boreal.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.boreal.org

Comments / 4

Related
KAAL-TV

Dozens of new Minnesota laws took effect Monday

(ABC 6 News) - Several new laws took effect on Monday in Minnesota. Fines for off-highway vehicle violations have increased, and new civil penalties have been created for snowmobiles. A first violation will now cost $250 instead of $100, a second offense will cost $500 instead of $200, and third and subsequent penalties have doubled to $1,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota nurses vote 'no confidence' in health care execs

Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals are issuing votes of no confidence in their hospital leadership. No confidence votes were taken at several heath care providers including Fairview Health Services, Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke’s Duluth. Negotiators for the Minnesota Nurses Association are in contract...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception

AITKIN, Minn. — A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman's human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception.Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist, based on his religious beliefs, refused to accommodate her request. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth.The trial in the civil case comes amid national political debate about contraception under federal law with the U.S. House last week passing a bill that would...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
boreal.org

Law aims to tackle microchip shortage in Northland

Mitchell Zimmermann - KBJR 6 News - August 3, 2022. Daugherty Appliance Sales and Service in Cloquet has struggled to get appliances into their doors in the last two years. “There are still a lot of back orders and a lot of delays out there,” Tom Bredigheimer, the owner of the store said.
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

Minnesota advocates celebrate passage of burn pit bill

A victory for veterans as burn pit legislation is headed for President Joe Biden’s desk. The PACT Act will make it easier for veterans who were exposed to burn pits while serving overseas to get access to health care and disability benefits. “From 2007 to 2020, 70 percent of...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Rights#The State#Mid Minnesota Legal Aid#Dhs
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
SAINT PAUL, MN
boreal.org

Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force issues first report

Image: Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force. The Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force issued its first report yesterday, including 10 unanimously adopted recommendations to begin addressing gaps in services and response to violence against Indigenous people. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
fox9.com

Walz, Jensen have heated first debate to kick off fall campaign

MORGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen sparred over the state's COVID-19 response, the economy, and rural issues during their first — and, for now, only — face-to-face meeting. A standing room-only crowd packed the main barn at FarmFest, the yearly celebration of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals

Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Minnesota

Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballot

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Days before next week's primary, election leaders put voting equipment to the test.Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Burnsville's city hall Wednesday afternoon.Election officials there checked the accuracy of their voting machines.It's all part of an effort to make sure Tuesday's primary elections are fair and every vote gets counted.If you'd like to see which races will be on your ballot, click here.
BURNSVILLE, MN
kxlp941.com

High-profile races in Minnesota’s primary election, one week away

Minnesota’s primary election is one week from today (Tues 8/9), when voters winnow-down the field for the November election. Republican-endorsed attorney general candidate Jim Schultz faces a challenge from fellow Republican Doug Wardlow, the Minnesota GOP’s choice in the last election. In the 5th Congressional District — Minneapolis and near suburbs — high-profile Democratic U-S Representative Ilhan Omar is being challenged by moderate Democrat Don Samuels, who analysts say is the underdog. In the 1st Congressional District in southern Minnesota, voters will decide whether Republican-endorsed candidate Brad Finstad or GOP challenger Jeremy Munson is on the ballot this fall.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DOC searching for level 3 predatory offender Tyree Johnson

ST. PAUL – Authorities are searching for a dangerous sex offender who violated the conditions of his "intensive supervised release."Tyree Terrell Johnson, 31, is a level 3 predatory offender who posted bond last month and was released from the Hennepin County Jail, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Johnson has pending felony charges against him for failure to register as a predatory offender, and escape from custody. He also has an extensive criminal history which includes multiple first-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions and domestic assault.  The DOC says "Johnson has ties to the Twin Cities area and was reported to be frequently riding Metro Transit."He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He is bald and has a goatee and mustache. He also has several tattoos, including "two tear drops near his right eye and one tear drop near his left eye," and neck tattoos that read "Katrina Stillday" and "Kimberleigh."Call 911 or the DOC at 651-361-7124 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam

There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy