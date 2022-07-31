Beulah Land Baptist Church invites public to Community Water Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayoral candidate Lauren Ray Anderson sat down on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to discuss why she believes she’s the best candidate for the job. Anderson is an attorney and says that experience has made her well-equipped to take on the mayoral seat. In order to make the city better, she says we first need to address issues of child abuse and trauma.

