Beulah Land Baptist Church invites public to Community Water Day

KSLA
The Shreveport Black Nurses sponsoring backpack giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Backpack giveaway being sponsored by The Shreveport Black Nurses. Where: The event is being held at 4360 Hollywood Avenue at the Mooretown branch of Shreve Memorial Library. When: August 6th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.
KSLA
Free block party to be hosted at Airline Plaza
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A big block party will be happening at the Airline Plaza with free food and more. A block party will happen on August 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Airline Plaza located at 2369 Airline Drive. Several businesses will be giving out discounts and free stuff, even better news is that the event is free to attend.
KSLA
Marvkevea’s Learning Center hosts 4th Annual Backpack + School Supply Giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Marvkevea’s Learning Center is hosting another backpack and school supply giveaway. The event is happening on August 6th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Avenue, Shreveport. The giveaway is part of the Ratchet City Music Fest and admission...
KSLA
Lauren Anderson says Shreveporters should elect someone ‘honest’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayoral candidate Lauren Ray Anderson sat down on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to discuss why she believes she’s the best candidate for the job. Anderson is an attorney and says that experience has made her well-equipped to take on the mayoral seat. In order to make the city better, she says we first need to address issues of child abuse and trauma.
KTBS
An oak tree and lynchings. What's the truth?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's a tree, a very old, massive Southern live oak. There are some who say its branches were used for hangings, and worse, public lynchings. That tree on the Milam Street side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse has come under scrutiny lately. Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson...
KSLA
City of Natchitoches announces grant award
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches announces the Love Louisiana Outdoors Program grant has been awarded in an amount up to $400,000. The grant will rehabilitate Richardson Park and provide accessible recreation facilities for residents of all abilities, as well as deliver needed improvements for the 50-year-old park. “Hearing...
KSLA
Bos-Man’s Barber College to offer free haircuts
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — School has started or will start soon for ArkLaTex students, and what kid doesn’t want to step into their classroom with a fresh haircut. Bos-man’s Barber College in Shreveport is ensuring that happens for students when it gives out free haircuts Saturday, Aug. 6 during the Ratchet City Music Fest.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park
LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
KSLA
Leadbelly Grille fire on Greenwood road
Leadbelly Grille fire on Greenwood road
KSLA
Caddo Schools welcomes back students in pre-K through 8th grade
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Parish students in pre-K through eighth grade had their first day back to school Wednesday, Aug. 3. At Turner Elementary Middle School, more than 1,300 students returned for the 2022-23 school year. School leaders say they’re excited to have more opportunities open on campus this year.
KSLA
Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on the scene of a fire at a Shreveport restaurant on Thursday morning. Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. At its height, 32 SFD units responded to the...
KSLA
Ring doorbell crimefighting program up and running
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — After months of planning and a wide response from the application process, the much anticipated Ring doorbell program is up and running in Caddo Parish. That’s the word from District 7 Caddo Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts. Earlier this year, she and the Real-Time Crime Center...
KSLA
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
KSLA
LEAP test results show Caddo students performing better in all 4 subject areas
LEAP test results show Caddo students performing better in all 4 subject areas
KTAL
Shreveport restaurant heavily damaged in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant. More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning. SFD public information officers confirmed the...
KSLA
Lauren Anderson speaks on race for Shreveport mayoral seat
Lauren Anderson speaks on race for Shreveport mayoral seat
KTBS
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
KTAL
Shreveport woman arrested after child found in hot car in casino parking garage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A six-year-old is in the hospital and a woman is in jail after police say she left the child unattended in a car in a downtown Shreveport casino parking garage Wednesday. Police say the windows were rolled up and the car was not running when...
KSLA
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
