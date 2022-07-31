ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

Questions swirl around possibility of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds sale in Minnehaha County

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGcfU_0gzSKztb00

The Sioux Empire Fair starts Aug. 5 at the same place it began in 1939 in western Sioux Falls.

Now more than 80 years later, the future of the fair at the W.H. Lyon has been questioned as some Minnehaha County Commissioners want to see the land sold and the fair moved. Several hurdles stand in the way of that happening, however.

Knife River Corp., a building material company who is doing work at the nearby quarry, submitted an unsolicited offer of $65 million to buy the fairgrounds property earlier this month, which would’ve included a $15 million cash down payment.

The company wants the land for mining purposes for aggregates with minable rock running out in the current quarry location, Clark Meyer, president of Knife River in Sioux Falls said.

“It just seems like people don’t realize the urgency of the situation. … You’ll soon see that we’re running out of reserves,” Meyer said. “We depleted our reserves.”

Meyer believes that there are more reserves underneath the fairgrounds.

“We believe there’s a large deposit underneath there and we’ve requested to verify those reserves," he said. "We’ve currently been told to hold on that or wait on that, so we can’t verify that, we can only speculate,” Meyer said.

The Sioux Empire Fair will remain at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for the foreseeable future, several county commissioners said. And the commission has deployed a task force group in hopes to improve the space.

Questions surrounding possibility of sale

The fairgrounds were given to the county more than 80 years ago when Winona Lyon deeded the land, with a stipulation of the fair being held at that location. That has complicated the process.

“Knife River’s offer that they gave to us isn’t worth the paper it’s written on because one, there’s no clear pathway and two, no one can just make an offer,” Minnehaha County Commissioner Cindy Heiberger said.

But those in favor of moving the fair point to South Dakota Codified Law 43-25-18 that was introduced in 2005, which addresses land grants made. The law states that the title can revert to the grantor "because of changed conditions or circumstances (that make it) impossible or impractical to continue to hold or use the lands for the purpose mentioned."

Dean Karsky, a member of the Minnehaha County Commission, says that the fairgrounds could potentially be sold, and that there's a roadmap to the process.

“I have the position that the land the fairgrounds sit on is not the highest and best use for the county or community as a whole and we should consider the potential sale of that to fund a new fairgrounds that still honors the legacy of the Lyon family, and it can be done," he said. "It would take a decision of a court of law to make it happen, most likely."

Not only are there questions surrounding the possibility of selling the fairgrounds, but the county would need more money than the initial $65 million offer to build new fairgrounds, Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth said.

“Sixty-five million (dollars) is far less than what would be required to replicate the property somewhere else,” Barth said. “... I think we really need about $350 million to properly relocate it, and again it probably won’t be there 100 years from now, but for now, it’s there.”

For Knife River, the initial $65 million offer was used as a starting point to get the conversation going, Meyer said, and he wants to see an improvement to the fair.

“We believe the best option is relocating the fair and using the fair’s current largest asset — and that’s the aggregate it's sitting on — to help fund the fair. We are supportive of the fair, we want a good fair for the community, for our citizens and especially for our agriculture community,” Meyer said. “We don’t believe that the fair right now is representative of this community.”

Heiberger said there’s only a few ways the county could sell the property, whether that be through surplus, auction, sealed bid or realtor. But, the county doesn’t have a clear title for the land, so they are unable to offer those options.

“None of that stuff can happen,” Heiberger said. “We can’t declare it surplus. (Knife River's) offer was just to bring it to the attention of taxpayers, but that’s not even a possibility, so it’s nothing.”

Task force aims to perform cost-benefit, financial assessments

Now it’s the county commission’s goal to figure out how to move the fairgrounds forward, Heiberger said.

There’s a task force composed of 15 people who are looking how to make improvements on the land, and they are working in conjunction with new architect and consultant Smith Architecture and Planning. CSL International, a solutions-based company, is also on the project and will provide cost-benefit analysis and financial assessments.

“They will try to make recommendations and plan how we can make the fairgrounds a destination, a place that people want to be and how we can hopefully get investments going forwards,” Heiberger said.

At a recent Minnehaha County Commission meeting, Joel Feldman of CSL International, said that the study will include financial operations of the existing fairgrounds complex and projects future impacts of improvements that would be recommended through the market study. They will also address potential costs to make improvements.

The contract, which was approved unanimously at the previous county commission meeting, outlines a consulting fee of $75,000 with 16 phases to reimagine the future of the fairgrounds.

“The goal of this is to give the information that we gain through this contract to the task force so that they can help sort through the cost benefit analysis and make recommendations back to the commission about how best to spend any dollars that we can either raise through the community or identify through other sources to enhance that fairgrounds,” said Jean Bender, who sits on the county commission.

In the 2022 official budget, the county fair was given $150,000.

“It’s just that the county doesn’t have that type of funding to bring that up to the caliber of a place that it could be,” Heiberger said. “... I mean, the county has a lot of responsibilities, most of them are mandated by the state.”

Heiberger said there have been some recent updates to the fairgrounds, including new bathrooms and renovation work on the armory, but there’s still work to be done.

“We’ve definitely got repairs to do and we don’t have the money, and so it’s going to be a community effort. We’re going to have to look to our big businesses and the City of Sioux Falls, smaller communities or the agriculture sector. I’m not saying just your small-town farmers, but people who are willing to put into an agriculture fairgrounds, because that’s what this is,” Heiberger said. “This could be a huge gem for this whole Midwest area and the state of South Dakota. We’re trying to figure out how to put it together.”

The fairgrounds are also competing for agriculture shows such as horse shows and rodeos.

"We don't have a facility that can continue to compete at the level we need to do to draw those events in," Karsky said.

Officials for the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds were contacted for this story, but deferred comments to county commissioners. Two members of the task force were unavailable for comment.

Comments / 3

Related
kingsburyjournal.com

Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering

On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
YANKTON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Minnehaha County, SD
Government
County
Minnehaha County, SD
KELOLAND TV

National Night Out August 2 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighborhoods across Sioux Falls will take part in the annual National Night Out. The block parties and cookouts on Tuesday are meant to bring neighbors together as well as get to know police, fire fighters and city officials. “National Night Out is really just...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor

South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tip jar thief; fiery crash; airplane ‘lands’ on I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are attempting to locate Jim Peschl, a man from Hot Springs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#County Fairs#Highest And Best Use#Clear Title#Business Industry#Linus Business#W H Lyon Fairgrounds#The Sioux Empire Fair#Knife River Corp
KELOLAND TV

Storm brings lightning show, little rain through Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As thunderstorms moved through southern KELOLAND Tuesday night, only a few locations were fortunate enough to see a decent amount of precipitation. While little rain fell with the thunderstorm, many were able to see quite the light show in Sioux Falls. In rural Ethan,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota doctors see increased interest in contraception, tubal ligations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the five weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some Sioux Falls doctors have already started to notice changes in care. The number of requests for tubal ligations and contraceptives has increased according to two Sioux Falls doctors. One Sioux Falls OB/GYN, who wished to remain anonymous, said that in the time since the Supreme Court decision leaked in May, they and their colleagues have seen an uptick in young women seeking tubal ligations, when fallopian tubes are cut, tied or blocked to prevent pregnancy along with more men seeking vasectomies.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

One killed after crashing into tree in central SF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle crash in central Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the crash involved a single vehicle crashing into a tree near 17th Street and River Blvd. Police say the vehicle was westbound, left its lane and collided with a tree on the south side of the road.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
nwestiowa.com

Lyon getting part of opioid court payout

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County is getting a sliver of a legal settlement tied to the national opioid crisis, although the payout details are still forthcoming. County attorney Amy Oetken updated the board of supervisors at its Tuesday meeting in Rock Rapids. “At this point, we’re just waiting. I think it’ll...
LYON COUNTY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Heather Taylor owns Taylor’s Pantry, a convenience and liquor store with gas pumps at the busy intersection of 41st and Minnesota. She spends money to advertise job openings. Twenty-two people recently applied for one. Twelve set up appointments to meet the owner....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Interchange Tours Mysterious Downtown Building

Interchange is a professional and networking group which meets every Monday at noon to keep connected and to have informative presentations. Normally they meet at Minerva’s, but Yesterday, they took a tour of a mysterious building in the Meridian District. Interchange’s president, Dana Schmidt, explains what they are…
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fentanyl deaths rise, while life-saving tool remains illegal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The overdose epidemic has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. More deaths are being attributed to fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is cut into all street drugs because it’s cheap and easy to get. But a small amount can be deadly. In...
PARKER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Parker parents share loss of son to fentanyl poisoning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police surround suspect’s car to serve a warrant, avoid pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police strategically waited for the suspect to stop before surrounding his car to avoid a pursuit and serve his warrant. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said police recognized the suspect driving a car. Officers waited for the suspect to stop on his own before having multiple patrol cars circle his car, to avoid a pursuit. After investigating the suspect’s car, police found some meth.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint in her Sioux Falls trailer home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was in her trailer home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in northeastern Sioux Falls, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman received a knock on her door. The woman was confronted by a man wearing a mask pointing a gun at her. The suspect took some of her jewelry and left without injuring the victim.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy