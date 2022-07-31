ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

4 injured after overnight shooting in Broad Ripple

Fox 59
 4 days ago
fox59.com

Crime & Safety
City
Elwood, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
#Shooting#Statehouse#Special Session#One On One#Violent Crime#Broad Ripple Elwood#Muncie Walmart#Rossi Gallery Pastry
Fox 59

Murder charges filed against man accused of killing Elwood police officer

Murder charges were filed against man accused of killing Elwood police officer. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Pandemic’s Impact on Indiana Students’ Academic Achievements. Mommy Magic: Back-To-School Hacks. Where is Sherman? Breadworks Broad Ripple. Remembering Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Changes for kids in the juvenile...
ELWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Noblesville Street Dance tapping into this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS- If you like to dance, Noblesville is the place to be this weekend. There are several events happening there that will have you tapping your feet. Kate Baker, Executive Director of Noblesville main street and Robyn Wilson, Owner of Noble Coffee and Tea joined FOX59 Morning News on Thursday to talk about events happening this weekend.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Another hot day but not the hottest on record

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower to middle 90s, so it will be hot. However, it will not be the hottest day on record for this date. Record high temperature: 98° (1897) Record cold temperature: 50° (1965) Record rainfall: 1.72″ (1925) On...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? BreadWorks at Broad Ripple

A popular place for fresh bread, bagels, and more in Greencastle rolls into Indianapolis. And one of Indianapolis’ preeminent chefs helped inspire it to happen. For more information on Breadworks Broad Ripple, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Community remembers kindness of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD, Ind. — One lap around Elwood and it’s clear fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz, with merely months on the job, left a mark on the community he served. “I remember he would always come in with or without the cops and he would be so friendly no matter what,” said Davida Holderman, general manager at Elwood’s Dairy Queen.
ELWOOD, IN
Fox 59

WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood

WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Nearby thunderstorms fend off high heat for one more day

INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday has turned out to be a pleasant weather day across Central Indiana with highs staying in the 80s across the state. Much of the day was spent in the mid 70s in fact, and even though most of us did not get rain, we have thunderstorms to thank for the comfortably cool weather.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Miami’s Garden

INDIANAPOLIS– Your next trip to tropical paradise begins with a drive to Indy’s northwest side. Sherman is gabbing a bite at a new restaurant lounge that promises to serve a Miami vibe here in Indy!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
Fox 59

High humidity & sweltering heat stretches nationwide this week

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 10 days since our last 90 degree high in Indianapolis, but it would be shocking if we did not exceed the mark at least a couple times in the next week. Central Indiana is not alone however, a the majority of the US is joining us in starting the month of August with some serious heat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

