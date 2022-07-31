4 injured after overnight shooting in Broad Ripple

fox59.com
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
What happened to Rodney Mitchell? Police continue to investigate 2019 murder
Police are continuing to seek answers about what happened to an Indianapolis man who was killed on a trip home after his first semester of college. https://fox59.com/news/what-happened-to-rodney-mitchell-police-continue-to-investigate-2019-murder/
Elwood Shooting Suspect: Attorneys explain sentencing in Indiana
Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them.
Court docs claim road rage led to murder after Indy woman ran over another woman with her car
An Indianapolis woman is charged with murder following a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city's east side. On Chester avenue last month, prosecutors believe a case of road rage ended with the death of 28-year-old Mary Adame.
Fishers homeowner recounts moments gunshots hit cars, garage and front door
Two homes, a minivan and car are damaged after shots were fired in an area close to Fishers High School late Monday evening. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/shots-fired-in-fishers-neighborhood-2-homes-vehicle-hit/
365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
New Castle Police Department receives fake active school shooter text
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Henry County dispatch received a 911 text indicating the possibility of an active shooter at Parker Elementary in New Castle. According to New Castle PD, officers responded to the school and made entry in under one minute. NCPD had six...
Part of old Marion County Jail to be transformed into apartments, theatre
INDIANAPOLIS — The city announced today it has selected a bid from a developer to transform two buildings that were part of the old Marion County jail. Marion County Jail II and the arrestee processing center on the east side of downtown will be converted into a mixed-use development.
Update on criminal history of suspect accused of killing Elwood officer
Formal charges have been filed against an Anderson man in connection with the deadly shooting of an Elwood Police Officer. https://fox59.com/news/court-doc-suspect-in-elwood-officers-death-made-song-saying-he-would-kill-police-if-caught/
Murder charges filed against man accused of killing Elwood police officer
Murder charges were filed against man accused of killing Elwood police officer. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Pandemic’s Impact on Indiana Students’ Academic Achievements. Mommy Magic: Back-To-School Hacks. Where is Sherman? Breadworks Broad Ripple. Remembering Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Changes for kids in the juvenile...
Noblesville firefighters help hot air balloon that had a bad landing
The Noblesville Fire Department responded to an unusual call Tuesday night, helping a hot air balloon that had a difficult landing. https://fox59.com/news/noblesville-firefighters-help-hot-air-balloon-that-had-a-bad-landing/
Noblesville Street Dance tapping into this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS- If you like to dance, Noblesville is the place to be this weekend. There are several events happening there that will have you tapping your feet. Kate Baker, Executive Director of Noblesville main street and Robyn Wilson, Owner of Noble Coffee and Tea joined FOX59 Morning News on Thursday to talk about events happening this weekend.
Another hot day but not the hottest on record
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower to middle 90s, so it will be hot. However, it will not be the hottest day on record for this date. Record high temperature: 98° (1897) Record cold temperature: 50° (1965) Record rainfall: 1.72″ (1925) On...
Where is Sherman? BreadWorks at Broad Ripple
A popular place for fresh bread, bagels, and more in Greencastle rolls into Indianapolis. And one of Indianapolis’ preeminent chefs helped inspire it to happen. For more information on Breadworks Broad Ripple, click here.
Community remembers kindness of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — One lap around Elwood and it’s clear fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz, with merely months on the job, left a mark on the community he served. “I remember he would always come in with or without the cops and he would be so friendly no matter what,” said Davida Holderman, general manager at Elwood’s Dairy Queen.
Elwood residents sing Amazing Grace to honor fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz
The community of Elwood came together tonight to remember Officer Noah Shahnavaz with a candlelight vigil. During the ceremony, they all sang "Amazing Grace" together.
WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood
WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
Nearby thunderstorms fend off high heat for one more day
INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday has turned out to be a pleasant weather day across Central Indiana with highs staying in the 80s across the state. Much of the day was spent in the mid 70s in fact, and even though most of us did not get rain, we have thunderstorms to thank for the comfortably cool weather.
Where Is Sherman? Miami’s Garden
INDIANAPOLIS– Your next trip to tropical paradise begins with a drive to Indy’s northwest side. Sherman is gabbing a bite at a new restaurant lounge that promises to serve a Miami vibe here in Indy!
Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
High humidity & sweltering heat stretches nationwide this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 10 days since our last 90 degree high in Indianapolis, but it would be shocking if we did not exceed the mark at least a couple times in the next week. Central Indiana is not alone however, a the majority of the US is joining us in starting the month of August with some serious heat.
