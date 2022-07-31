ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Remedy Brewing Company to open 'dive bar' experience on West Avenue

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Five years after opening their downtown location, Remedy Brewing Company will expand their footprint in Sioux Falls with a “dive bar” vibe.

While the bar is new, Remedy Brewing Company has owned the 611 West Ave. location since 2019, when they opened to expand production. The new bar is expected to open in early August, but an official date has yet to be announced.

“Our downtown facility wasn’t able to keep enough beer on the tap lines, so we thought, 'Well, let’s take the plunge. Let’s become a production brewery. Let’s try to get in as many states as we can,'” CEO and co-owner Matt Hastad said.

Since then, Remedy Brewing Company has made the venture beyond state lines in Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. The company sells their beers to nine different district distribution houses, who sell to retailers, who then sell to consumers, Hastad said.

“We hope to keep growing, but we don’t want to ever bite off more than we can chew," Hastad said. "We’ll make sure to go into a market, spend enough time in there, keep the product growing and growing sustainably and then keep expanding because we truly believe we have some of the best beer in the Midwest and we want everybody to drink it.”

While the production has increased, Remedy Brewing Company has been eyeing a new location for some time now, Hastad said. COVID-19 complicated things for the business, but the opportunity recently presented itself to the brewery.

“We went through two years of a massive ordeal, so coming back out of that, we’ve always wanted to do something down here,” Hastad said. “But just the neighborhood in the area here seems to have get hit a little bit harder than other parts of town by the recession, so we thought maybe we would start off with this dive bar concept as opposed to just jumping both feet first and trying to make something huge out here.”

The brewery co-owner said the goal for the building was to create “the best dive bar you’ve ever been into.” Inside, customers can expect an “adult playground.” There’s pool tables, ping pong tables, dart boards currently. The business also plans to add a horseshoe pit, cornhole, a beer garden and spaces for food trucks.

“What makes a dive bar is number one, just the price, but number two, nothing down here is new. Pretty much all of the furniture is reclaimed. The bar we built out of essentially pallets and reclaimed wood. Nothing is new, top-of-the line, super fancy and that’s alright,” Hastad said.

Customers will also be able to see the brewing production at times. The plan is to knock out a few windows and replace them with plexiglass so the brewers and customers can see each other.

“When you’re down here, you put in some really long hours, some really long days in the production facility, and when you’re over here in this little island away from everybody downtown, you don’t always get to see how much people actually enjoy the product that you’re working on,” Hastad said. “So to be able to see that just on the other side of the wall, see people laughing and smiling and playing games and enjoying that — I think that’s a big part of making sure that our employees feel appreciated as well.”

There will be a mix of front of house staff from the downtown location, but the business also plans to add a few more jobs to help out at the new dive bar location, Hastad said. The bar is for adults 21 and over.

