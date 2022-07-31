Pilots with Germany's Lufthansa back possible strike action

www.sfgate.com
Emirates' new premium economy looks like the best premium economy in the sky
Plush leather seats, woodgrain tray and Royal Doulton china are among the amenities
US, Indonesia hold joint military drills amid China concerns
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States and Indonesian militaries began annual joint combat exercises Wednesday on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. More than 5,000 soldiers...
Flights from SF to Lisbon are under $375 RT from November through May
Portugal’s romantic, charming capital of Lisbon is even more delightful in person as it is via Instagram, and you can discover it for yourself with flights from San Francisco (and back) that ring up at less than $375 from November 2022 to May 2023. After a glut of high-priced summer flights, this is the return to pre-pandemic travel everyone wanted, thankyouverymuch. Airlines offering these dirt-cheap, round-trip fares right now include Lufthansa, United and Air Canada. While Kayak is great for searching, it’s also worth checking the specific carrier’s websites to see if they have the same deals. And don't let the winter and spring months put you off — or assume you’ll suffer terrible weather. Average daily high temperature is 59 degrees, with a low of just 49 degrees. That makes for pleasant mornings with pasteis de nata, comfortable days for hiking to the castles of Sintra, and temperate evenings sipping aperitifs. You’ll be able to find sub-$400 round trip flights throughout the November through May window. Same dates below (at time of publish):
BoE forecasts recession as inflation soars, unveils big rate hike
Britain will sink into a lengthy recession later this year as inflation rockets even higher, the Bank of England forecast Thursday as it unveiled the biggest interest rate hike since 1995. "Make no mistake, 0.5 percent is a historic interest rate rise, but it is overshadowed by the abysmal economic forecasts produced by the Bank of England," Khalaf said.
US watching Chinese military drills ‘very closely’ as ballistic missiles fired into Taiwan strait – live
Senior US national security official says Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are ‘concerning’
