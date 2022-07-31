Man dies after shooting outside Muncie Walmart

INDIANAPOLIS — Two juveniles were among the victims in a triple stabbing overnight that left a woman seriously injured in Castleton, IMPD says. According to police, a report of a stabbing came in around 12:22 a.m. from Ivywood Drive, near the intersection of E. 75th Street and Binford Boulevard. Three people were found with lacerations, […]

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO