Smiles aplenty at the Challenger League Baseball State Tournament

Smiling players from across the state of Ohio as well as the state of Michigan gathered together to celebrate each player's ability not disability as the Challenger League Baseball State Tournament kicked off at Dover City Park on Saturday.

Challenger Baseball is Little League's division for children and adults with special needs.

Jennifer Flaherty, the event coordinator, welcomed more than 40 teams, 500 special needs athletes and thousands of visitors to the area in an opening ceremony on the high school baseball diamond.

The keynote address was made by Ethan Dillon, who has overcome some physical issues of his own, while Dover Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe, Charlie Jones and Scott Ebert were among the dignitaries recognized at the opening.

Cleveland Guardians mascot Slider and Webster from the Akron RubberDucks were also on hand to greet players and fans.

Then it was on to baseball as the teams hit the field for games that started at 9:30 a.m. and ran until 5 p.m.

A dance with a Christmas in July theme was held at New Pointe Community Church Saturday night.

The players took to the field Sunday for more games and medals were awarded to players by Gunnoe and New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day to wrap up the event.