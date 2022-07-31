ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Smiles aplenty at the Challenger League Baseball State Tournament

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlmFC_0gzSKqx400

Smiling players from across the state of Ohio as well as the state of Michigan gathered together to celebrate each player's ability not disability as the Challenger League Baseball State Tournament kicked off at Dover City Park on Saturday.

Challenger Baseball is Little League's division for children and adults with special needs.

Jennifer Flaherty, the event coordinator, welcomed more than 40 teams, 500 special needs athletes and thousands of visitors to the area in an opening ceremony on the high school baseball diamond.

The keynote address was made by Ethan Dillon, who has overcome some physical issues of his own, while Dover Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe, Charlie Jones and Scott Ebert were among the dignitaries recognized at the opening.

Cleveland Guardians mascot Slider and Webster from the Akron RubberDucks were also on hand to greet players and fans.

Then it was on to baseball as the teams hit the field for games that started at 9:30 a.m. and ran until 5 p.m.

A dance with a Christmas in July theme was held at New Pointe Community Church Saturday night.

The players took to the field Sunday for more games and medals were awarded to players by Gunnoe and New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day to wrap up the event.

Comments / 1

Related
townandtourist.com

20 Best State Parks in Ohio (With Camping, Hiking, & Waterfalls)

Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
CANTON, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Brass In Pocket'

If you’re a Baby Boomer, or a Gen-Xer, you know this song. You also should know that the group this song comes from was fronted by a woman from Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde. She graduated from high school in Akron, Harvey S. Firestone High School (now known as the Firestone Community Learning Center), and went to college at Kent State. That’s about as ‘Ohio’ as you can get.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Dover, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
New Philadelphia, OH
City
Dover, OH
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Jones
NBC4 Columbus

List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below.  Athens County   Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17  Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24  Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23  Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for multiple counties in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flood watch for multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties under a watch that extends from 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evening include Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Jackson,, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Baseball Diamond#Little League#Mascot#Akron Rubberducks#City Park
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Hidden Gems To Discover In Ohio’s Hocking Hills

My deepest apologies to the great state of Ohio. Surely, I have underestimated you. Ohio has typically been a “drive-through” country on our road trips from Minnesota to the East or Southern coasts, but I stand corrected. This is not a drive-through country; it beckons you to come, see, stay, and enjoy.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.

When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 1, 2022

After a pleasant weekend, our weather pattern becomes a little more unsettled this week. Today we see scattered showers developing over the state for midday and afternoon. This moisture likely lingers into this evening in some spots, and when all is said and done we end up with a few hundredths to .7″ of rain with coverage at about 60% of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

How to help monarch butterflies -- and maybe the planet

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I adopted three cats last weekend. Fortunately for my marriage, they were not the feline variety. Rather, they were tiny monarch caterpillars, affectionately referred to as “cats” by butterfly buffs. These cats came from our neighbor Kim, who belongs to the Monarch Maniacs of Ohio,...
OHIO STATE
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy