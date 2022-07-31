ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times-Reporter

Fifteen new members inducted into Midvale Speedway Hall of Fame

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

Fifteen new members of the Midvale Speedway Hall of Fame were recently inducted as regular season action continued Saturday night.

Those inducted into the seventh Midvale Speedway Hall of Fame class were Gary Smith Sr., Gary Smith Jr., Joe Linard, Ron Dague, Bill Oliver, Ken Knight, Bobby Knight, Richard "Dick" Schweitzer Sr., Richard "Rich" Schweitzer Jr., John McNutt, Kelly McNutt, Terry Colletti, Dan Bailey, Tom Garbrandt and John Cline.

A look at the bios of each inductee can be found at:

Meanwhile, a great night of racing action was presented by Canton Addiction Services.

Brentin Irwin won the Compact-B Make-up from July 16, Mike Stone claimed the Canton Drop Forge Modifieds, Dennis Wood won the Snap-On Tools by Doug Poole Street Stocks, Bob Johnson claimed the Ross Mountain BBQ Mini Trucks, while Gavin Roup captured the Buckey Mowing Compact A-Man and Valin Kramer claimed the Compact B-Man and John Huff won the Parking Lot Drags at intermission.

On Saturday, Boulevard Lanes presents Kids Ride In Cars Night with Late Models, Modifieds, Street Stocks, Compacts and Mini Truck all on hand.

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Answering HOF Village Questions

When will the Ferris wheel be up? What’s under the dome? How soon till the restaurants arrive? How does this benefit Stark County?. Pam Cook sits down with Anne Graffice with the Hall of Fame Village to answer questions about the plans taking place .
STARK COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Michelle Lee (Stout) Campbell

Michelle Lee (Stout) Campbell, 51, of Blacklick, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born December 15, 1970, in Cambridge, Ohio, a daughter of Loren Stout of Newcomerstown and the late Lois (McConkey) Stout. Michelle was a Pampered Chef Consultant, an army spouse, and...
BLACKLICK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gary Smith#Sports#Canton Addiction Services#Modifieds
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Brass In Pocket'

If you’re a Baby Boomer, or a Gen-Xer, you know this song. You also should know that the group this song comes from was fronted by a woman from Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde. She graduated from high school in Akron, Harvey S. Firestone High School (now known as the Firestone Community Learning Center), and went to college at Kent State. That’s about as ‘Ohio’ as you can get.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Primary Election Part 2 on Tuesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Primary Election Day II on Tuesday. Primary State House and Senate-related races did not make the May ballot due to the lack of a constitutional map, so they’re on Tuesday’s ballot across the state. But the only races...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Jackson Businessman Sentenced to 4 to 6 Years

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s accused of swindling his customers. So he must pay up and spend some time in the slammer. The 68-year-old Jackson Township businessman will serve four to six years in state prison, accused of defrauding investors of more than $600,000. Charles...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Canton Man Killed in Paris Crash

PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 172 near Autumn Avenue NE in Paris Township last night. The state patrol says Christopher Bowling went off the road and hit a ditch and an embankment. He was...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
MASSILLON, OH
WYTV.com

Never play these numbers, statistician says

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statistics expert weighs in on the lottery, chances of winning and his response to not playing. It’s what statisticians call expected value, which is if you look at the ratio of money paid into the lottery versus the amount that comes back out to the players, it’s not good.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 534 in Southington

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Southington Township. The fatal crash Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. and involved a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. According to the release, 25-year-old Chase Baker of Netwon Falls lost control of the motorcycle just south of the Southington Local Schools driveway...
SOUTHINGTON, OH
WHIZ

Morgan Co. Man Killed in Accident

A one vehicle fatal accident is under investigation by the State Highway Patrol. The Patrol said around 3:30pm Wednesday in Muskingum County 76-year-old Kenneth Bolyard, of McConnelsville was traveling south on County Road 6 near Township Road 68 when he crossed the center line and traveled left off the road.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
10TV

3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Firefighters Rescue Woman from Middle Branch

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480WHBC) – A woman who Canton firefighters say spent 24 hours in the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek just east of I-77 between Monday and Tuesday evenings is hospitalized at Aultman. Her condition is not known. A boater pulled her from the water. She had...
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy