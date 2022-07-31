Fifteen new members inducted into Midvale Speedway Hall of Fame

Fifteen new members of the Midvale Speedway Hall of Fame were recently inducted as regular season action continued Saturday night.

Those inducted into the seventh Midvale Speedway Hall of Fame class were Gary Smith Sr., Gary Smith Jr., Joe Linard, Ron Dague, Bill Oliver, Ken Knight, Bobby Knight, Richard "Dick" Schweitzer Sr., Richard "Rich" Schweitzer Jr., John McNutt, Kelly McNutt, Terry Colletti, Dan Bailey, Tom Garbrandt and John Cline.

A look at the bios of each inductee can be found at:

Meanwhile, a great night of racing action was presented by Canton Addiction Services.

Brentin Irwin won the Compact-B Make-up from July 16, Mike Stone claimed the Canton Drop Forge Modifieds, Dennis Wood won the Snap-On Tools by Doug Poole Street Stocks, Bob Johnson claimed the Ross Mountain BBQ Mini Trucks, while Gavin Roup captured the Buckey Mowing Compact A-Man and Valin Kramer claimed the Compact B-Man and John Huff won the Parking Lot Drags at intermission.

On Saturday, Boulevard Lanes presents Kids Ride In Cars Night with Late Models, Modifieds, Street Stocks, Compacts and Mini Truck all on hand.