Cat Cafe Coming To Tampa

Grand Prix Tampa is now closed and relegated to a sweet memory, for many over its over 40 years of existence. The legendary date spot and birthday party palace offered batting cages, go karts, miniature golf, arcade games. It also included a ropes course seen easily while traveling 275 toward Bearss Avenue. If you have been in this Tampa community, some celebration has brought you to the establishment formerly know as Malibu. I moved to Tampa, in 1998 and bought my first home in Carrollwood, so those fun times were a part of my introduction to Tampa life. My 13 year old daughter and I went a few weeks ago. Numbers fade and new coats of paint are necessary but it was great weekend afternoon of fun. After 3 holes, she started matching my trash talk and sneaky distraction tactics. I felt as though I was passing this rough diamond onto her as a place she can enjoy. This memory will stay with both of us as Grand Prix Tampa is history.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO