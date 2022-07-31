Cat Cafe Coming To Tampa

wild941.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Related
995qyk.com
How A Date Turns Into A Chore
Amanda took full advantage of her first date with Grant. Unfortunately she also showed us how a date turns into a chore. Amanda reached out to us to find out why Grant has not replied to her invite to go on a Second Date. Amanda met Grant online and they decided to go grab dinner at The Lure in Downtown St. Pete. She told us that Grant was a complete gentlemen and even picked her up, paid for the date, and got her home safely. She went on to talk about how attracted she was to not just his looks but also his personality. You could hear the excitement in her voice as she gushed over Grant.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
wild941.com
Grand Prix Tampa Is History
Grand Prix Tampa is now closed and relegated to a sweet memory, for many over its over 40 years of existence. The legendary date spot and birthday party palace offered batting cages, go karts, miniature golf, arcade games. It also included a ropes course seen easily while traveling 275 toward Bearss Avenue. If you have been in this Tampa community, some celebration has brought you to the establishment formerly know as Malibu. I moved to Tampa, in 1998 and bought my first home in Carrollwood, so those fun times were a part of my introduction to Tampa life. My 13 year old daughter and I went a few weeks ago. Numbers fade and new coats of paint are necessary but it was great weekend afternoon of fun. After 3 holes, she started matching my trash talk and sneaky distraction tactics. I felt as though I was passing this rough diamond onto her as a place she can enjoy. This memory will stay with both of us as Grand Prix Tampa is history.
Drive-In Movie Theaters in Tampa Bay
Looking for something different, maybe even something a little old school? Here’s a great activity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Small boat collides with bridge in Tampa
A small boat collided with a Tampa bridge on Tuesday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
wild941.com
Fans React To Florida Man Being Charged In A Tampa Rappers Murder
The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the murder of A Tampa rapper. Ari Williams who went by the rap name Rollie Bands was killed July 22nd in the parking lot of IQ Apartments. It’s being reported that he was murdered moments after posting a message to his Instagram telling his “opps” to come get him. Darren Day has been arrested and charged in the shooting. He was found in Lee county and booked for first degree murder. Police are still investigating the murder because others are involved.
destinationtampabay.com
58 Tampa Bay Fishing Charters
Every year, FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, awards its best captains with the Angler’s Choice Award. This exclusive award honors the top captains on the platform for their efforts in providing the best possible fishing experience for their guests. Out...
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC Action News
Frenchy's celebrates 40+ years on Clearwater Beach
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Frenchy's Rockaway Grill is one of the most popular restaurants on Clearwater Beach. This tropical spot offers open-air beachfront dining right on the Gulf of Mexico with stellar views of the sunset. Enjoy the famous grouper sandwich, fresh seafood, She Crab soup, and other 'Floribbean-style' dishes.
City of Dunedin puts unscooped poop to the sword
The city of Dunedin is getting serious about unscooped poop.What's happening: The city deployed The New World Celts of Dunedin to bring their kilts, swords and axes to its new Academy Award-worthy PSA, "Scoop the Poop!"Why it matters: Every day, pets deposit roughly 125 tons of waste onto Tampa Bay area grounds, according to the city.If it's not picked up, that poo can wash into nearby bodies of water, harming the plant and animal life that inhabit them.Check it out, and scoop the poop!
995qyk.com
Unacceptable Behavior For A Restaurant
Todays Second Date Update was between Hailey and David. On their first date that they went all in on. The debate quickly became what unacceptable behavior for a restaurant looks like. They are both single parents and have known each other through a mutual friend for awhile now. Usually when you have a mutual friend and have been set up by that friend there is somewhat of a connection.
Andrew Warren identifies suspects in Tampa cold case murders
Despite his suspension from office as the 13th District State Attorney, Andrew Warren spoke publicly in Tampa, identifying suspects in multiple 1983 cold case murders in Tampa Bay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cltampa.com
Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa
Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
cltampa.com
After 45 years, Grand Prix Tampa is now closed
Grand Prix Tampa, an iconic local fixture for kid's birthday parties, mini-golf and go-carts since 1978, has closed its doors. "We appreciate your many years of continued support of our business however we regret to inform you that Grand Prix Tampa is PERMANENTLY CLOSED," read a message on Grand Prix Tampa's Facebook page on Monday.
thatssotampa.com
Channelside Golf Cart Rental Company now operating in downtown Tampa
Street legal golf carts have arrived in downtown Tampa. Full credit to Tampa Bay Times reporter Sue Carlton and Tampa’s Downtown Partnership for putting Channelside Golf Carts on our radar. Channelside Rentals offers hourly rentals in the Downtown Tampa area. Enjoy the open air street legal golf cart and visit all the Tampa hot spots like Armature Works, Hyde Park, and Curtis Hixon Park. Visit their Channelside location and their friendly local staff will assist you with booking.
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cltampa.com
Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale
A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
Tampa home 'uninhabitable' following early morning fire
TAMPA, Fla. — A home in Tampa is now "uninhabitable" following an early morning fire, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. Fire crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to a home on 66th Street near Broadway Avenue and 19th Avenue after a fire was reported. A spokesperson said 11 fire trucks...
fox13news.com
It's August and the tropics are quiet, but it’s not as weird as it feels
TAMPA, Fla. - August dawned on a very dry tropical atmosphere over the Atlantic. The satellite image below shows the water vapor in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. The brownish-orange colors are representative of the dry air. Much of the dryness is caused by Saharan dust that has spread east...
10NEWS
Body found at public park in Tampa
A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m.
Comments / 2