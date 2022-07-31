ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Michael Schumacher’s Wife Reduced To Tears After Admitting ‘He’s Different Now’

By Marcus Chan
 4 days ago
Sasha Laing
3d ago

I am so sorry for the family. My beloved husband had a brain injury from a heart attack. It was horrible and he was in a vegetative state for 2 years. We finally had to place him in hospice where he passed away. I had no idea what to do, so I empathize with his wife and feel she’ll eventually have to make the same decision that I did. But only when she is ready. God bless.

Jaimee Nelson
4d ago

I hope for everyone in this time of horrible things that seem to keep us all on our feet we all stay strong and positive for eachother and for all the children. I mean this for all of us. we all go thru alot each day!! we keep going and that makes us strong!!

Daniel Moose
4d ago

Stories like this are exactly why skiing is a reckless idea ... but there are always the people who are going to do it anyway. Stellar racing career, already cheated death hundreds if not thousands of times, world fame, racked up millions of dollars, started a beautiful family, STOP(!!!) ... call it a day, buy a stone castle by the sea, be a husband and dad, go fishing, raise a garden, sip a little scotch or kentucky bourbon, Stay Off Of The Skis ...

