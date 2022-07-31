Pep Guardiola Delivers Verdict On Erling Haaland Performance In Liverpool Defeat

www.sportbible.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Update - Italian Giants Dream of Manchester United Star
Although Ronaldo's options are dwindling, there is still one Italian club who would love to sign the superstar this summer.
Atletico Madrid's New Home Kit Is The 'Least Sold In History' Thanks To Two Changes
Atletico Madrid's 2022/2023 home kit is reportedly the 'worst selling' in history and it's down to two recent changes. The La Liga giants launched their new shirt earlier this summer and in a dramatic change of pace, they've adopted curved red and white lines instead of straight. According to a...
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Gary Neville Says Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer
Gary Neville believes Manchester United show allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Speculation surrounding the striker's future has dominated United's pre-season preparations since the Portuguese superstar handed in a shock transfer request last month. After missing the pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, Ronaldo played his first...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could be granted Chelsea exits if the Blues sign Marc Cucurella this summer, with Barcelona and Lazio interested in the pair. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have informed Brighton and Hove Albion that they will meet their £50 million valuation of the player this summer.
Manchester United treble winners crowned best Premier League side ever
Manchester United’s 1999 treble winning team have been voted as the greatest team in Premier League history. The Red Devils ruled English football since the advent of the Premier League in 1992 with Sir Alex Ferguson driving United to newer heights, season after season. Manchester United won 13 league...
Manchester United pushing hard for Benjamin Sesko transfer
Manchester United are still desperately on the lookout for a new striker this season, and the latest target has emerged in the form of Benjamin Sesko, regardless of what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils are still pretty short in the striking department as Ronaldo and Martial are the...
Confirmed Officials: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening. Chelsea head to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard's side in their first game of the 2022/23 campaign, and Thomas Tuchel will be eager to get off to a winning start.
How to watch: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal (Premier League): TV channel, live stream, kick-off time
Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in the opening game of the new Premier League season. The Gunners have enjoyed a very good pre-season, beating Ipswich, 1.FC Nurnberg, Everton, Orlando City, Chelsea and Sevilla. Their most recent game against Sevilla ended 6-0. A hattrick from new signing Gabriel Jesus, a double...
Top BBC Journalist Predicts Where Liverpool And Man City Will Finish In The Premier League
Journalist Phil McNulty of the BBC has weighed in with his opinion on who will come out on top at the end of the Premier League season. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the journalist has suggested Manchester City will pip Liverpool to the title once again. In his column for BBC Sport, McNulty...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Which Team Has The Best Early Fixtures From An FPL Perspective?
Fixture swings for clubs are important: if a club is about to have a great run of games, you might want to consider bringing one or two of their key FPL players in, or if the opposite is true it may be time for a parting of the ways. Ahead...
